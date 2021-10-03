Tobin Heath registers first Arsenal assist in romp over Aston Villa

Tobin Heath earned her first start for Arsenal in Women’s Super League action on Saturday and walked away with her first assist and three points.

Arsenal stayed top of the WSL table after a 4-0 romp over Aston Villa, which saw Heath set up Mana Iwabuchi in the final minutes of the match. It was Heath’s first start for her childhood club after embarking back to England from the United States.

With Arsenal already holding onto a 1-0 lead, Heath created room on the left wing to connect with Iwabuchi for the insurance goal the Lady Gunners needed. Heath crossed into the box from the left wing and Iwabuchi’s low drive found the bottom corner to pad Arsenal’s advantage.

It's 2-0 for Arsenal, with USWNT star Tobin Heath setting up Mana Iwabuchi!#watchwithata #FAWSL pic.twitter.com/nsL3dMaNf9 — ata football (@atafball) October 2, 2021

Katie McCabe would add a third goal for Arsenal in the 83rd minute before Kim Little netted her second tally of the match to conclude the scoring at 4-0 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Heath has jumped right into the fold in North London, helping Arsenal stay top of the league table on 12 points through four matches played. The Lady Gunners will now kick off involvement in this year’s edition of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, traveling to Spanish club Barcelona on Tuesday.

With four matches coming up this month across three different competitions, Heath will look to play a key role as Arsenal aims to claim its first trophy since 2019.