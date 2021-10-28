Tottenham-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Manchester United still hasn’t made a change at manager despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent struggles in charge, but a loss to Tottenham on Saturday could deliver the final nail in the coffin for the Red Devils manager’s time at the helm.

Manchester United arrives in London winless in its past four Premier League matches, with last week’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool serving as rock bottom. Solskjaer was spared for another week, and now faces a difficult challenge from a Tottenham side currently one spot ahead of the Red Devils in the table.

Barcelona did go through with a managerial change, dismissing Ronald Koeman after Wednesday’s loss to Rayo Vallecano, and the post-Koeman era will begin with a match against an Alaves side that has posted consecutive victories.

The chase for MLS playoff places will provide some good entertainment this weekend as well, with D.C. United facing the Columbus Crew and the New York Red Bulls meeting CF Montreal in a pair of Eastern Conference clashes with major implications.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, as well as a full rundown of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Tottenham vs. Manchester United. Can Spurs keep United’s misery going, and in the process put Solskjaer’s managerial career at Old Trafford out of its misery?

2. AS Roma vs. AC Milan. Six wins in a row has AC Milan topping the Serie A table, but Jose Mourinho is sure to have something up his sleeve for this top-four battle in Italy.

2. Leicester City vs. Arsenal. Two teams in good runs of form face off knowing a win could push them to within range of the top four in the Premier League.

4. FC Barcelona vs. Alaves. The train wreck of a season at the Camp Nou is turning into must-watch viewing for all the wrong reasons. Come for the dysfunction, stay for Sergiño Dest vs. Matt Miazga.

3, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille. Tim Weah faces his former team, while PSG looks to add to Lille’s disappointing run of league results.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Hertha BSC

French Ligue 1

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Lille

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com – Necaxa vs Mazatlán

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com – Juárez vs Puebla

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. – Twitch – Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars

Argentine Primera División

6 p.m. – Paramount+ – Racing Club vs Defensa y Justicia

8:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Argentinos Juniors vs Lanús

Ecuadorian Primera A

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Delfin vs Universidad Católica

English Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Nottingham Forest

Turkish Super Lig

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Rizespor

NCAA Men’s Soccer

4:30 p.m. – ESPNU, fuboTV – North Carolina vs Notre Dame

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Clemson vs Louisville

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto II vs New England II

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Leicester City vs Arsenal

10 a.m. – Peacock – Burnley vs Brentford

10 a.m. – Peacock – Watford vs Southampton

10 a.m. – Peacock – Newcastle United vs Chelsea

10 a.m. – Peacock – Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – fuboTV, USA Network – Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Tottenham vs Manchester United

Spanish La Liga

8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Elche vs Real Madrid

10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sevilla vs Osasuna

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Valencia vs Villarreal

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Atalanta vs Lazio

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Hellas Verona vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Torino vs Sampdoria

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Cologne

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Freiburg vs Greuther Fürth

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig

French Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Metz vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens

Major League Soccer

1:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Inter Miami vs New York City

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

4 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs CF Montréal

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Toronto FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – D.C. United vs Columbus Crew

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs Austin FC

Liga MX

7 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com – Querétaro vs Santos Laguna

9:06 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara

National Women’s Soccer League

9 p.m. – Paramount+ – Kansas City NWSL vs OL Reign

10 p.m. – Twitch – Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage

Portugese Primeira Liga

4:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Vitória Guimarães

Argentine Primera División

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Arsenal vs Sarmiento

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Platense vs Atlético Tucumán

5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Banfield vs Vélez Sarsfield

5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Talleres Córdoba vs Huracán

8:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata

Belgian First Division A

10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Charleroi vs AS Eupen

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sint-Truiden vs Club Brugge

Brasileirão

4 p.m. – Paramount+ – Athletico-PR vs Santos

7 p.m. – Paramount+ – Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro

7:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Juventude vs Bahia

9 p.m. – Paramount+ – América Mineiro vs Fortaleza

Canadian Premier League

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Forge vs HFX Wanderers

3:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Cavalry vs Valour

7 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Pacific vs York United

English Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs Cardiff City

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reading vs AFC Bournemouth

French Ligue 2

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Toulouse vs Guingamp

Dutch Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Twente

12:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs Ajax

2 p.m. – ESPN 2, Watch ESPN – Heerenveen vs Vitesse

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs PEC Zwolle

Turkish Super Lig

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Hatayspor vs Beşiktaş

12 p.m. – fuboTV – Konyaspor vs Fenerbahçe

USL Championship

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs New York RB II

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Indy Eleven

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Miami FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Real Monarchs

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Hartford Athletic

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs Louisville City

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs OKC Energy

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Charlotte Independence

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs Colorado Springs

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs El Paso Locomotive

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs Sporting Kansas City II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Tacoma Defiance

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs San Diego Loyal

USL League One

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina vs Greenville Triumph

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs Union Omaha

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Richmond Kickers

Sunday

English Premier League

10 a.m. – Peacock – Norwich City vs Leeds United

12:30 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Aston Villa vs West Ham United

German Bundesliga

10:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Stuttgart

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum

Spanish La Liga

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Cádiz vs Mallorca

11:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Getafe vs Espanyol

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club

Italian Serie A

7:30 a.m. – Paramount+ – Inter Milan vs Udinese

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Genoa vs Venezia

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Sassuolo vs Empoli

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Fiorentina vs Spezia

1 p.m. – Paramount+ – Salernitana vs Napoli

3:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Roma vs AC Milan

French Ligue 1

8 a.m. – fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Nice

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Troyes vs Rennes

10 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Reims

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Montpellier vs Nantes

10 a.m. – fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Lorient

12 p.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs Monaco

3:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Clermont vs Olympique Marseille

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes – Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids

4 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Orlando City vs Nashville SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati

Liga MX

2 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Toluca vs León

7:05 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs América

9:05 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético San Luis vs Monterrey

National Women’s Soccer League

2 p.m. – Paramount+ – Washington Spirit vs Houston Dash

3 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville FC

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Unión Santa Fe vs Rosario Central

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – San Lorenzo vs Godoy Cruz

5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Newell’s Old Boys vs Independiente

7:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Estudiantes vs River Plate

Belgian First Division A

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Zulte-Waregem vs Genk

Brasileirão

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ceará vs Fluminense

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Grêmio vs Palmeiras

5:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – São Paulo vs Internacional

7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Sport Recife vs Atlético Goianiense

Dutch Eredivisie

7:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord

Scottish Premiership

8 a.m. – Paramount+ – Motherwell vs Rangers

Swedish Allsvenskan

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Norrköping vs Elfsborg

NCAA Men’s Soccer

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Maryland vs Indiana

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Washington vs Stanford

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Oregon St. vs California

NCAA Women’s Soccer

3 p.m. – fuboTV – USC vs Stanford

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Purdue vs Ohio St.

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Oregon St. vs Washington St.

5 p.m. – fuboTV – UCLA vs California