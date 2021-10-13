USMNT aiming for bounce-back performance against Costa Rica

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. men’s national team hasn’t had much time to dwell on Sunday’s disappointing World Cup qualifying loss to Panama, and the good news for Gregg Berhalter and his squad is the knowledge that a win on Wednesday against Costa Rica (7 p.m., ESPN2) will give the America six points from three October qualifiers, which would ensure them a top-three position heading toward November’s qualifiers.
The USMNT is facing the pressure of delivering a response following Sunday’s flat performance against Panama, knowing that a loss to Costa Rica would drop the Americans out of the top three spots in the Concacaf stands, the positions that would ensure qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
“A win puts us in a brilliant spot at the end of this [three-game] window,” USMNT left back Antonee Robinson said. “There is definitely pressure on the game. There is pressure on all the games because of what’s at stake at the end of it — qualifying for the World Cup. That sort of pressure we enjoy.”
Robinson is one of several players who should return to the starting lineup on Wednesday after Gregg Berhalter made seven changes to the squad that beat Jamaica last week. The lineup the USMNT deployed on Sunday in Panama delivered one of the worst showings of Berhalter’s time as USMNT coach.
“Regarding the Panama performance, we looked at it with the group, we discussed it with the group, and we were off, make no mistake about it,” said Berhalter. “It was not a good game by us. I think we were a little bit slow getting to our positions to press, were late too many times pressing, which causes problems, and it causes a lot of energy on your group. Offensively, I didn’t think there was enough movement off the ball. Our expected goal value was very low in that game, which is an issue.”
Squad rotation was one of the main talking points from Sunday’s defeat, in which Berhalter made seven changes to the starting lineup. Standout stars from last week’s 2-0 win over Jamaica, including Ricardo Pepi and Brenden Aaronson, were dropped to the bench while Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson did not travel due to separate reasons.
The attacking front of Gyasi Zardes, Paul Arriola, and Tim Weah failed to make much of an impact in the final third while fullbacks Shaq Moore and George Bello rarely got an opportunity to deliver dangerous crosses into the box. It was a lackluster performance from the Americans offensively, and although they came out on the losing end, Berhalter stands by his decision to rotate players.
“In terms of squad rotation, one thing I want to make completely clear is when I took responsibility for the result the other day, it was not aimed at the choice of players, because we believe in every single player in this squad and I don’t regret in any moment playing that lineup,” Berhalter said. “I regret more our performance and some of the attacking adjustments we could have made in that game to be more mobile, to be moving more, but not personnel.
“We say we’re a group, and we say we’re a team, it’s the ‘next man up’ mentality,” Berhalter said. “And unfortunately, we didn’t get it done. But this game we’re hoping to have a much better performance.”
Costa Rica has won its last three World Cup Qualifiers against the USMNT and following a 2-1 comeback win over El Salvador, the Ticos will be brimming with confidence. Luis Fernando Suarez will not have the option to use Joel Campbell or Jose Ortiz following their exit from camp due to separate reasons, but Costa Rica still boasts some top-level veterans to leads Wednesday’s attempt at another win in the United States.
Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges both scored against El Salvador while Kendall Waston and Francisco Calvo are two experienced veterans in the backline. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas continues to be one of the best at his position in Concacaf, making several important saves through the opening five matches to date.
“The strength of the Costa Rican team is their experience,” said Berhalter. “They have their players that have been through this before, they know exactly what it’s about. And that’s an advantage for them. [Keylor] Navas, I think is one of the best goalies in the region. They’ve got an experienced backline, with Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges they have experienced midfielders.
“To me, it’s a team that knows exactly how to get this job done,” Berhalter said. “There’s no surprise that they found their way back into this thing, because it’s a resilient team and a difficult team to beat.”
A Costa Rica win would move the Ticos ahead of the USMNT in the Octagonal standings, and drop the Americans out of the top three, while a USMNT victory would give the Americans at least a four-point cushion in the top three.
One thing that’s absolutely maddening about this US team under Berhalter is that it doesn’t have any kind of a playing style. Every time it looks like Berhalter announced the starting 11 and just told the players to go out there and play. They almost never play as a team, there is almost never any offensive cohesion. Just a bunch of guys thrown together for a kickabout in the park. Which might at least partly explain why the team is almost always so poor in the first half. Given the level of talent, this may still be enough in CONCACAF play (there have been some good results), but it will not work outside this region.
We were also CONCACAFed near the end of the Panama game when the ref didn’t add extra mins from all the antics of stoppages here and there in the winding minutes. Only 7 mins of extra time when the head injuries to both players took almost 10 minutes? I think an equalizer was imminent had there been a few mins added.
You would never see this crazy stuff in US sports. Only allowed in Central America.
I’m not sold an equalizer was in the books, but I too was annoyed that the ref didn’t add any extra time. He kept pointing to his watch each time something happened as if to indicate he was going to add more. But 7 min and 7 sec the whistle came
But Aaronson has to put the ball in play. You are in the waning minutes of stoppage time, losing, and not showing any urgency. I am not surprised he blew the whistle. Same thing happened to England against Italy at the end of regulation or maybe one of the extra times. Saka passed the ball backwards. I knew when he did that ref was going to blow the whistle. Had Aaronson thrown the ball in right away he may have given US one more chance to attack.
personally i find all the “faith in a man” rather than “faith in results” stuff concerning. isn’t the idea of the faith to deliver the results? we are in a tenuous spot in the table at the moment.
at a loss for how the UCL fanboys can cite all their numbers and then excuse our performance, that should be contradictory. so these are big games, the two traditional powerhouses, and this one is a bit of a potential “trap” game as well, little weaker on paper than usual, not much offense, but tough defense. so can he churn out the quali result like he churned out the rehearsal result. and then mexico after that.
tangentially, also find it contradictory the fanboys talking our pool up but also canada’s, who has far less talent in numerical terms. there is only one “gold” medal. we can’t have a golden generation but also canada. personally the fact we’re below a floundering mexico with this talent pool grates, but worse, when are the UCL fanboys equating a team with a couple UCL talents with a loaded team, going to get cranky that (a) despite the very paper talent they like to discuss, we’re ending up within a point, and there is quiet talk maybe canada is the one who emerges this cycle — like they are that much older — or (b) you hand a coach this much talent and it looks bad and is perched on cliffedge in 2nd? i’d think that the fanboys would be more and not less attuned to the incongruities of our pool vs our results, and be the loudest and not the quietest.
i mean, part of the defense of the man for years has been that his critics want to turn this back into kickball. i don’t think that’s accurate but yet that’s precisely what your dude did sunday…..
for comparison’s sake, Bradley averaged 2.0 hex ppg towards 2010, JK had 1.83 hex ppg over 2 cycles, Arena had 1.82 hex ppg over 3 cycles (including 1.5 ppg towards 2018), Sampson had 1.7 hex ppg towards 1998, and the US had 1.375 ppg in a 5 way round robin for 1990, which I think was all or mostly Gansler. Berhalter to date is at 1.6 ppg in the Ocho after averaging 1.67 through the first window. If he wins he catches up to Klinsi and Arena including their nightmare days. If he ties or loses he’s at roughly Arena 2018 (miss) or Gansler (miracle advancement from a small group) numbers in the abstract, and it would probably look similar in the actual Ocho table, too. With Mexico next in a pair of games where we hit midway and start back down the hill to the end. Must-win. Or at least should be.