USMNT Player Ratings: Dest shines, Musah dazzles and McKennie dominates in win vs. Costa Rica

The U.S. men’s national team’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Wednesday might have gotten off to the worst start possible after the Ticos scored in the very first minute, but that stunning beginning didn’t keep the Americans from delivering their most complete performance to date in the Octagonal.
The Americans thoroughly outplayed Costa Rica for the better part of the next 89 minutes, led by a dominant display from their midfield along with the dynamic exploits of Sergiño Dest.
The Ticos had a clear experience edge, but the USMNT still took control of the proceedings at Lower.com Field, showing impressive poise despite being such a young group.
Dest was the start of the showing, scoring a stunning equalizer before helping set up the eventual game-winning goal, but there were several other standout performances. Yunus Musah showed off all the qualities that have him being considered one of the best young prospects in the program, while Weston McKennie enjoyed his best showing since the Concacaf Nations League final.
With all that in mind, here are the player ratings for the USMNT’s 2-1 win vs. Costa Rica:
Zack Steffen (6)
Didn’t look great on the Costa Rica goal, though it appears he may have been shielded from seeing the shot until it was too late to react. Did make one top-level save, and was relatively steady the rest of the night.
Sergino Dest (8)
His wonder goal was the moment of the night, but Dest was active throughout, and while he did share some blame on the Costa Rica goal, he rebounded well and handled his defensive responsibilities while also being a consistent threat in the atack.
Miles Robinson (7)
Looked more like the dominant Gold Cup version of Miles Robinson on Wednesday, winning seven of nine duels and putting out plenty of threats. He did have one bat turnover that led to a Costa Rica attack, but cleaned up the miss himself on a night when he finished with 11 recoveries, 4 clearances and 4 aerials won.
Chris Richards (6)
Relatively quiet, but steady performance in his World Cup qualifying debut. He was clean on the ball, completing 90 percent of his passes, and defensively he contributed 6 recoveries. Overall, an encouraging first taste of qualifying for the young centerback.
Antonee Robinson (6.5)
Active and energetic performance, though not overly effective in the attack. Robinson attempted 13 crosses, with only two of them being successful ones. Defensively, he didn’t win a single duel but did finish with seven recoveries.
Tyler Adams (7.5)
Very effective in midfield, with his 102 touches among the team leaders, and his seven duels won and five recoveries showcasing how active he was. Adams completed 80 of 90 passes, with 52 of those 80 completed passes going into the attacking half of the field.
Yunus Musah (7.5)
Enjoyed his best performance to date as a USMNT player, looking smooth on the ball and making things look effortless as he dribbled out of pressure with ease and helped connect things in the middle. Completed 90 percent of his 52 passes, showing off his range by not only connecting on some long passes, but also driving the attack with 41 completed passes in the attacking half.
Weston McKennie (7.5)
A key driving force behind the USMNT’s response to the early Costa Rica goal and its slow start, McKennie was everywhere. He finished the match with a game-high 119 touches and a whopping 16 recoveries, while completing an impressive 11 of 12 long balls to help keep Costa Rica on its heels for much of the match.
Tim Weah (7)
Was having a quiet night before the sequence that led to the game-winning goal, which came just as Weah was about to be subbed off The Lille winger deserved a goal on the play, showing off his speed and quality, but even if the game-winner was ruled an own goal, it was very much Weah’s goal.
Ricardo Pepi (6.5)
Though he managed just one shot, Pepi was effective with his hold-up play and his pressing, doing a good job of dropping deep to combine and even delivering a pair of key passes.
Brenden Aaronson (6)
A somewhat subdued performance for the Red Bull Salzburg standout, and while he wasn’t as effective as usual in the attack, Aaronson still contributed the defensive workrate to the front three, producing 5 recoveries and 3 duels won.
Matthew Hoppe (6.5)
Played just 17 minutes, but still managed to produce a pair of key passes.
DeAndre Yedlin (6)
Came on to close out the final 17 minutes, contributing a tackle while winning one duel and completing all 11 of his passes.
Gianluca Busio (6.5)
A sharp 12-minute cameo for the Venezia midfielder, as he contributed 28 touches and completed 90 percent of his 20 passes. Also won a pair of duels as he dominated a tired Costa Rica midfield with ease.
Walker Zimmerman (NR)
Played just four minutes.
Gyasi Zardes (NR)
Played just three minutes, drawing a loud applause from the Columbus crowd.
You have Richards at 6 with no errors and you have ARob at 6.5 with no winning duels?
The midfield played great throughout. The defense and front attack were just decent. There were some dangerous moments that could have changed the result. Was good to see both Musah and Weah play well. Keep playing them. I would start Brooks and M Robinson vs Mexico. Maybe give Richards Jamaica. Dest is awesome. Adams is awesome.
Steffen had no much to do…deserve “4” for his mistakes.
Not going to read the comments. We always want better, will always complain, we r always smarter than everyone else, we r always angry, we r always negative (it’s what drives social media and the internet sadly…and that is fact unfortunately)…….but the youth we r putting out here is stunning. Especially in the qualie pressure cooker, in the crap that is CCACRAP. It’s impressive.
Does anyone else just accept Pulisic isn’t someone the count on? i don’t even think of him moving forward. It will be a luxury to have him, he shouldn’t be featured, he should know his role, and he should be subbed off when the hero ball blinders come on. Using him as a second half sub against a stretched field or tired opponent is optimal. Then again, thats if he plays any time soon.
TK Spot on on each point.
The kid’s only 23. It might be a little early to write him off as an impact starter and one of the leaders of the team.
Never write anyone off….ever, but they have to earn trust also. Pervert Woody Allen had a great quote that I have found to be very apt over my 35 years of management….”90% of the job is just showing uo”. CP can’t be counted on for that.
I aslso think he may be his own worst enemy. He loves the game, the shirt and is driven. He desperately wants to succeed. These are the traits of someone u want on your side, but these types of people can also make many poor deisions due to the mental/emotional blinders they have on precisely because they r so driven. CP constantly puts his health in jeopardy w the “hero ball”. He has to be smarter and know when to drive at multiple defenders and when to pass and move. He clearly hasn’t learned for the US…..while TT has definitely beaten it in to him a bit. Will CP listen in a US shirt? Hard to say but it down’t look promising at this point. Does he play to long while injured? Come back to soon? Probably. Who on the US team is gonna tell him to stop being superman? GB?
I just don’t think he is worthing wasting much time on right now, We need to concentrate on the guys who “show up”, and move forward assuming CP ain’t playing much for us. When he does play he needs to (in the voice of the Rock) know his role. It will be better for him and the team as a whole.
Can he do that? Can GB explain it to him? Will he respect those thoughts? Open questions….and I am not waiting around. Have to work with and trust the people u have, and set expectations if/when CP returns.
If I had to choose between Gio and CP I take Gio every time at this point.
Yeah, think of CP as 32 not 22. In his 5 year career has he missed half of his club games? It’s got to be close. And at least three different injuries (hip, knee, ankle) which all can recur as he gets older. He’s a 50/50 for both WCs, max.
I don’t agree that we are always angry and negative though. You see what you want to see. The quality of soccer has been low, and the criticism is justified. I think what we’re seeing is the fans getting smarter about soccer over 20 years and the expectations going up. This is a good thing!! I think people believe that it’s going to get better. Happy Friday GO USA!
Dave P. If something does not change it is difficult to see Chelsea or any other top league team paying top dollar for someone who is so brittle. Endurance is part of the package of a good soccer player Negativity and trolling comments about the last pass missed are a major part of social media and yes soccer by Ives. We have developed a young pool of talent that is the best IMO opinion that we have ever had. Still for odds to win the Next World Cup we keep creeping up but we are still in mid teens and there is a huge gap between the top tier top 10 or so teams and the next level where the US is. We are very young, relatively inexperienced and so far have not developed a core roster that builds continuity and superior play. I think we will get there and move up but for now still a long way from top tier. Go USA and happy Friday.
I think these ratings are pretty fair. My only complaint is that maybe McKennie’s rating is a tad bit high. He is a great player who made a number of great plays, but I felt like he had a lot of unforced errors, one of which led to Richards’ tackle in the box that arguably could have resulted in a penalty.
Agreed. lotsa missed passes in the second half.
Hmm, i like Miles. But feel the rating given is very generous. He made a bunch of errors. Including a needless foul at the end which provided one last free kick. His shaky moments this window scares me. Starting CBs vs Mex will be interesting. Are we going 3 back again? Assume Brooks back in the fold?
Happy its the opening game of only a 2 game set next window.
Who are the game changers??
Still looking for a back up to Adams. Are there any guys we could call in to look at? Sands, Polster, Knouse? Or should it be Busio?
Midfield goal scorer. Is there really any goal scorer in the midfield. McKennie could be, mUSAh and Adams really aren’t. DLT Lleget, Roldan are any of them goal scorers? Would we have to go with Reyna or Weah in midfield and put on another winger forward if we were losing? Could Green (who has a long range shot) help?
The main lineup is set.
Someone recently posted that some posters are just posting to see there posts. I think I might be one them, but here goes. I see the US really now playing a 4-1-2-3 where Adams is the 1 as a 6 and the 2 are two number 8s. To put a 10 in, you would have to switch to a 4-2-3-1 with two 6s or some other formation. This is probably a much more realistic formation for world cup but right now the US doesn’t have two number 6s that are in their top teir of players so going to that formation now doesn’t get your best players on the field. Right now, like it or not, Acosta is the next up at a 6 and Sands is probably 3rd. Maybe Musah can play that role next to Adams but a formation change is needed to play any of Reyna, Aaronson, Green, or LDT at a 10 and none of them seems very well suiyed to play an 8. In the current formations being used you would be taking Adams off or playing him at fullback to get a 10 on the field and I don’t think any posters on this site really want that. Some of the players that people want to see don’t necessarily fit well right now, not because of their limitations, but other limitations that may or may not be outside the coaches control. A good coach finds a way to get their best players on the field but forcing 10s into the lineup when the coach doesn’t think he has adequate defensive cover to play like that is forcing a system; exactly what people are accusing GGG of doing.
At Columbus Gregg usually used a 4-2-3-1. Trapp and Artur deep, Higuain as the 10, Finley and Meram wide with Kai,Ola, or Gyasi as CF. Trapp was the deep player, Artur shuttled forward and Higuain created. If the defense condensed to block the
Middle he played wide and the CFs scored tons of goals off crosses. Adams as Trapp role, Wes as Artur, and Gio as the 10, BA and CP as wingers, with Dest who really is a rich man’s Harrison Afful on the overlaps. As someone who watched most of Gregg’s matches with The Crew I’m not sure why he doesn’t see it. Musah subs for either Wes or Gio, Weah, Hoppe, Nico on the wings. Perhaps by ext Summer Ledezma is fit enough to be back up 10. For some reason he’s become fascinated with high pressing and needing an extra high MF.
JonnyR: thanks for reading and replying. I have to reply to myself because no option to reply to you. I understand your response, but I guess I just don’t personally see Wes in that role; I think he would press to high but of course just opinions. I would love for them to find a way to play like that. I guess I thought Musah was a better candidate.
I think we are overstating the lack of depth at the DMF spot. From what I have seen the past 2 Qualifying cycles and this summer, Busio and McKinnie can play that spot (and better than Acosta). Also, given the talent at our disposal, I’m not mussed by whatever formation we put out there. At a certain point (not the Panama game point… but after you have sufficient talent) it is about desire and soccer sense. So the guys should be able to play multiple formations in multiple games, depending on who is available and who we are playing. What I don’t like is that GGG thinks he can just dictate his formation to the other team. We aren’t Italy. We can’t try to press Spain like they did and have a go at it. Hell, we probably can’t press Mexico, it would be a wide open, exciting game like that nations league one… but I suspect there would be lots of goals. When the stakes are high he needs some additinoal tactics for when the gameplan doesn’t work.
Johnnyrazor: I agree 100% with your take on the 4-2-3-1 and how it fits the players we have… putting Reyna at the 10 where his vision/creativity will be maximized and open up the wing for the may wide options we have and players that will act to stretch the defense.
Ledezma- saw an interview last week with Richie- with direct questioning- he was pretty hyper-political complimenting US and Mex programs- said he he is open- not yet committed to a national team.
Our area of greatest need right now is the 6. Huge vulnerability there as we are a completely different team when Adams is out and Adams is not the most durable player around. This is something we definitely need to address.