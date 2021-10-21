USMNT stays at 13th in latest FIFA rankings

The U.S. men’s national team’s two World Cup qualifying wins in October helped solidify a hold on second place in the Concacaf Octagonal standings, but it wasn’t enough to help the Americans climb in the latest FIFA rankings.

The USMNT stayed at 13th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, released on Thursday. The Americans did lose points in the FIFA equation, largely because of the team’s loss to Panama, but remained in 13th place.

Among the Concacaf contingent, Mexico remained in ninth place despite gaining total points in its score, while Canada continued its steady climb, checking in at 48th, marking the first time since 1997 that Canada had broken into the Top 50. The Canadians are currently the fourth-highest ranked Concacaf team, behind only the USMNT, Mexico and Costa Rica, which slipped to 45th in the latest rankings.

Belgium remained the top-ranked team in the world, followed by Brazil and France, with England slipping to fifth overall.

The USMNT returns to action on Nov. 12 against Mexico in Cincinnati, before traveling to Jamaica to take on the Reggae Boyz, which checked in at 59th in the latest rankings.