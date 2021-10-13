USMNT vs. Costa Rica: SBI Match Night

U.S. Men's National Team SBISoccer.com

October 13, 2021 6:09 pm

By |

The U.S. men’s national team wraps up its October World Cup qualifying window at home against Costa Rica tonight (7p.m., ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN) knowing a win at home in Columbus, Ohio would ensure a comfortable spot in the top three heading towards November’s qualifiers.

Standing in the way is a Costa Rica side that also knows a win tonight would propel the Ticos into a top-three spot. A draw in Honduras followed by a home win against El Salvador has Costa Rica knocking on the door of the top three, and the Ticos also know they have won three straight World Cup qualifiers against the USMNT.

Gregg Berhalter is trotting out a lineup has no players who took part in the last qualifier between the two Concacaf rivals, with Ricardo Pepi, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson among the youngsters set to feature in tonight’s big match

Here is the USMNT starting XI that will face Costa Rica (Tim Weah replaced Paul Arriola in the lineup after Arriola was injured in pre-game warmups:

Here is a rundown of SBI’s pre-match coverage:

USMNT aiming for bounce-back performance vs. Costa Rica

Clear improvements have Antonee Robinson looking like the USMNT answer at left back

The SBI Show: Episode 333 (USMNT-Costa Rica preview)

Who will, and who should start for the USMNT vs. Costa Rica?

Concacaf World Cup qualifying preview: Canada faces Panama

SBI staff will be providing updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions as well.

Enjoy the action.

29 comments
  • beachbum

    the defensive intensity is excellent from all USMNT after the initial burst of CRs tries at the counter, then CR stopped even trying the counter. We’ll see how long CR can go for it hard on the counter with numbers or if they even do 2nd half with the score tied so far. In tutte lingue, si puo’ vedere, eh? lol

    Reply
  • The Imperative Voice

    keep saying i think musah should play wide, he had a couple good balls in….

    Reply
  • The Imperative Voice

    little too much farting around berhalter ball, the good chances are when we play weah or musah into space and hit a ground cross in, not the endless back passing to back or keepaway. where’d the directness go?

    Reply
  • The Imperative Voice

    wingbacks burned, wingback equalizes, how about fix the backline and play dest higher up

    Reply
    • QuakerOtis

      3-5-2? Richards… Brooks.. M. Rob? A.Rob and Dest as wingbacks? May work but would Brooks be enough? Don’t know that we’re deep enough to play this all the time.

      Reply
  • QuakerOtis

    Glad to see this lineup. Team playing well overall, excepting a few sloppy passes going forward. Could be a tad more measured, but I like how we’re chasing goals. Dest with a blast. I’m feeling confident we can win this one. Hope to see Busio and maybe LDT in the 2nd half.

    Reply
  • Ivan

    Is there VAR?

    Costa Rica got denied stone cold, 5000 percent penalty.

    Absolutely shocking!!! Talk about game changing decisions.

    What travesty!!!

    Reply
    • Edwin in LA

      The Spanish commentators made it a point to point out that Dest coming back on the field from the goal line made the attacker onside….when Berhalter saw the repeat he kind of stopped protesting.

      Reply
    • Tejana

      I missed the early goal myself, but if I understood some fast Spanish in passing, reference was made to Dest, who had run forward and didn't get back in time. Apparently there's a rule that says if a player goes out of bounds voluntarily during play, he's considered to be still on, or something? Anyway, initial protests reportedly cooled down after the replay was watched back on pitchside tablets. Diego Balado also was at pains to say, if I understood correctly, that it wasn't Steffen's fault, as McKennie had missed a block he should have made.

At least they got a corner, though they're still saying that passes in toward the area aren't yet finding anyone.
      .
      At least they got a corner, though they’re still saying that passes in toward the area aren’t yet finding anyone.

      Reply
      • Tejana

        Sorry, hadn’t seen Edwin’s post.
        .
        They’re warning that the US needs to be very alert against fast counters.
        .

    • beachbum

      not a rubbish lineup, young but experienced at this point too. must win

      come on guys

      Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    Paul Arriola is the real surprise in this lineup, but he did go just 45 vs. Panama, so if he can bring the energy he brought against Jamaica then it just might work out.

    The rest of the lineup is pretty straight forward, though I thought we would see Gianluca Busio. Musah making his third straight start is surprising, he looked a bit tired vs. Panama, but when he’s on, he’s still a force.

    Reply
  • Dave P

    Berhalter: “What? Didn’t like seven lineup changes? How’s nine sound? You losers complain again and I’ll change all 12.”
    ——————————
    Then again, it’s hard to complain about that and also complain that he fielded a B team against Panama.

    Reply

The  U.S. men’s national team was trailing early in Wednesday night’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier vs. Costa Rica when Sergiño Dest delivered one of the best goals ever scored in a USMNT uniform, Dest’s (…)

