USMNT vs. Jamaica: SBI Match Night

The U.S. men’s national team resumes Concacaf World Cup qualifying tonight against Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

The Americans enter having collected five points from September’s qualifiers, including a stirring 4-1 comeback romp against Honduras. They now face a Jamaica side that limps into October having failed to register a qualifying win yet.

Both teams are missing their top attacking stars, with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna missing due to injury for the USMNT and Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey absent from the Reggae Boyz due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here is the USMNT XI that will face Jamaica:

Here is the Jamaica lineup for tonight:

Here is a rundown of SBI’s coverage heading into tonight’s match:

The SBI Show: Episode 331 (USMNT-Jamaica Preview)

Who will, and who should start for the USMNT vs. Jamaica?

The USMNT is facing a familiar, but challenging foe in Jamaica

Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson poised to fill the attacking void

Michail Antonio set to miss October qualifiers for Jamaica

John Brooks to miss October qualifiers

SBI will be providing live commentary in the comments section below, so feel free to follow the action there, and you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions on the match.

Enjoy the action.