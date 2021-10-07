USMNT vs. Jamaica: SBI Match Night

The U.S. men’s national team resumes Concacaf World Cup qualifying tonight against Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
The Americans enter having collected five points from September’s qualifiers, including a stirring 4-1 comeback romp against Honduras. They now face a Jamaica side that limps into October having failed to register a qualifying win yet.
Both teams are missing their top attacking stars, with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna missing due to injury for the USMNT and Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey absent from the Reggae Boyz due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Here is the USMNT XI that will face Jamaica:
Here is the Jamaica lineup for tonight:
Here is a rundown of SBI’s coverage heading into tonight’s match:
The SBI Show: Episode 331 (USMNT-Jamaica Preview)
Who will, and who should start for the USMNT vs. Jamaica?
The USMNT is facing a familiar, but challenging foe in Jamaica
Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson poised to fill the attacking void
Michail Antonio set to miss October qualifiers for Jamaica
John Brooks to miss October qualifiers
SBI will be providing live commentary in the comments section below, so feel free to follow the action there, and you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions on the match.
Enjoy the action.
– A bit surprised to see Zimmerman starting at CB. Perhaps expecting a depleted Jamaica to bunker a bit more.
– Was expecting Lletget at MF with Musah or Busio at the 60’ mark. A vote of confidence, as he should mesh with McKennie and Adams.
– You know what you get with Arriola. A lot of hustle and tracking back on defense. Guessing he goes about 60, and makes way for Weah or Roldan to run at a tired defense.
Well…Musah’s a creative guy. I was honestly hoping for Luca Del La Torre because I think he could weave and combo his way through Jamaica when they sit back behind the ball but Musah’s got some of that.
Was definitely not hoping for Arriola. Here’s where cries of “BEERHOLDER!!!!” start echoing through the US soccer community again. No way, no how is Arriola our best option, or even in our Top 5.
Bleh. You make me crazy sometimes, Gregg.
arriola over weah and then musah goes from off the list to starting. what a weird dude. far be it from me to solve his silliness and suggest that if you’re starting arriola and musah why isn’t musah the wing? just odd.
heck, if you’re gonna start arriola and dest then why not dest as the wing and put a RB out there who can mark.
Hoping Paul Arriola does great tonight, or at least enables Dest to have a great game.
That’s the positive take. I’ll stick with that for now. USA!!! USA!!!