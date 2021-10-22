USWNT's home winning streak ends with draw vs. South Korea

The U.S. women’s national team saw its 22-match home winning streak ended on Thursday after being held to a goal-less draw with South Korea.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side was kept at bay, having eight shots saved by South Korea goalkeeper Yoon Young-Guel. Young-Guel made four saves in each half to help the visitors snap the hosts lengthy home winning run.

Young-Guel was busy from the opening whistle, being tested early and often by the Americans. Lindsey Horan’s effort in the 13th minute struck the post, before her header attempt soon after was saved.

Both Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were also denied in the first-half, continuing the early frustration for the hosts.

South Korea’s lone shot on goal in the 35th minute from Jang Sel-Gi was repelled by Adrianna Franch. The USWNT goalkeeper wasn’t called into action much, but she did help the Americans keep a clean sheet in Kansas City.

Becky Sauerbrunn and Rose Lavelle also had headed attempts denied by Young-Guel in the second-half, while the arrival of Carli Lloyd as a substitute didn’t help the Americans find the back of the net. Lloyd’s shot in the 76th minute was pushed aside by Young-Guel, in what ended up being the USWNT’s last true chance on target.

The USWNT will face South Korea once again on October 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota in the match that will be Lloyd’s final appearance for the United States. USWNT later travels to Australia for a pair of road friendlies in November.