Wednesday MLS Scoreboard: Red Bulls visit D.C. United, Atlanta United hosts Inter Miami, and more

The New York Red Bulls are the hottest team in Major League Soccer at the moment, riding an eight-match unbeaten streak, with four straight victories to jump into playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United has been heading in the opposite direction lately, going winless in October in a four-match slide that has forced Hernan Losada’s squad to slide out of the playoff places. D.C. United can stop the bleeding on Wednesday night at Audi Field against the Red Bulls, who currently have a two-point lead on their I-95 rivals.

Atlanta United is another team that is holding onto a playoff place in the East, and a win tonight against Inter Miami would help Gonzalo Pineda’s squad further cement its hold on a top-seven spot. Miami hasn’t given up hope on the playoffs just yet, and sits five points behind Atlanta, so Phil Neville’s men are fully aware that anything but a win on Wednesday would sink the Florida squad’s chances of a postseason berth.

In the West, only one point separates Minnesota United and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference, with both teams sitting just clear of eighth-place Real Salt Lake. The Loons won two of their last three matches before tying LAFC 1-1 on Saturday, with Ozzie Alonso scoring his first goal since 2019. Brian White remains the key player for the Whitecaps, scoring five goals in his last five appearances for the club, while Christian Dajome also has nine goals this season.

The Columbus Crew’s hopes of making it back to the MLS Cup Playoffs hang by a thread heading into Wednesday’s date with Orlando City. Caleb Porter’s side sits five points back of seventh-place Atlanta United and in desperate need of a victory.

Lucas Zelarayan and Miguel Berry are two players to watch in Gyasi Zardes’ absence through injury. The Lions are in a fight for second place, sitting two points back of the Philadelphia Union, who are also in action Wednesday. Daryl Dike has three goals in his last five appearances while veteran forward Nani is always a threat for the Lions attack.

Tuesday night featured one match, with Los Angeles FC giving its playoff hopes a major boost with a 3-0 romp over the Seattle Sounders at Banc of California Stadium.

Brian Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 21st minute, while Latif Blessing and Cristian Arango combined on a pair of goals in either side of halftime to give LAFC a precious three points that helped Bob Bradley’s men jump into seventh place in the West standings.

Even better news for LAFC was the return to action of star Carlos Vela, who came off the bench and played 12 minutes in his first appearance in more than two months.

LAFC is now in playoff position, but that could change if the Vancouver Whitecaps or Real Salt Lake can post victories on Wednesday night.

Here is a rundown of Wednesday’s busy MLS schedule:

Revolution vs. Rapids – 7 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami – 7:30 p.m.

Crew vs. Orlando City – 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Red Bulls -7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC – 7:30 p.m.

NYCFC vs. Fire – 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Union – 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake – 8 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Galaxy – 8:30 p.m.

Timbers vs. Earthquakes – 10 p.m.

Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United – 10 p.m.

Tuesday

LAFC 3, Sounders 0

(Brian Rodriguez 21′, Latif Blessing 45+1, Cristian Arango 51′)