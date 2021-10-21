Wednesday MLS Scoreboard: Revs move closer to Supporters' Shield, LA teams win, and more

The New England Revolution moved a step closer to history on Wednesday night, while both Los Angeles teams earned important road victories to help their chances in the ever-tightening Western Conference playoff race.

The Revs shook off a Nigel Robertha opener and rattled off three goals on their way to a 3-2 victory over D.C. United at Audi Field, a win that moved New England to within three points of the single-season MLS points record (82, set by LAFC in 2019). The victory, capped by a Gustavo Bou finish in the 79th minute, also moved the Revs to within a point of securing the club’s first MLS Supporters’ Shield.

La Pantera scores his 15th 🐾 How about that Adam Buksa assist though 👀 pic.twitter.com/eleabpbpWc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 21, 2021

The Revs could be celebrating the all-but-inevitable Supporters’ Shield as early as Saturday if the Seattle Sounders drop points against Sporting Kansas City. Even if the Sounders win, the Revs can secure their Supporters’ Shield with a win at Orlando City on Sunday.

There were ties galore among the teams fighting for the final playoff spots in the East, including NYCFC’s 1-1 draw with Atlanta United, a precious road point earned with the help of a beautiful 90th-minute free kick equalizer by Gudmundur Thórarinsson.

LATE GUDI FREE KICK MAGIC ✨ An incredible equalizer for @NYCFC. pic.twitter.com/M9pI4NYLEp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 21, 2021

The Western Conference playoff race grew tighter as the LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC all posted victories. All four teams are within five points of each other and Real Salt Lake, which was off on Wednesday.

The Galaxy won their second in a row, trouncing the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium, a result that eliminated the Dynamo from playoff contention. Sacha Kljestan scored for the second straight match, while Kevin Cabral capped the victory with a goal just two minutes into the second half.

LAFC is still without Carlos Vela and Eduard Atuesta due to injuries, but they still have red-hot Cristian Arango, who delivered a hat-trick in a 3-2 win at FC Dallas. The Colombian striker has scored 11 goals in 13 matches, and LAFC needed all three to knock off a Ricardo Pepi-less FC Dallas side.

The Vancouver Whitecaps appeared well on their way to defeat in Portland after surrendering a pair of first-half goals, but a dramatic three-goal rally in the second half, capped by a Cristian Dajome penalty kick winner in the 83rd minute gave the Whitecaps a 3-2 win and crucial three points to jump ahead of Real Salt Lake and into seventh place in the West.

Here is a rundown of Wednesday night’s MLS results:

Wednesday MLS Scoreboard

Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

(Marcelino Moreno 17′) – (Gudmundur Thórarinsson)

FC Cincinnati 3, Fire 4

(Luciano Acosta 28′, Brandon Vasquez 36′, Tyler Blackett) – (Robert Beric 14′, 17′) Alvaro Medran 71′, Luka Stojanovic 90+3′)

D.C. United 2, Revolution 3

(Nigel Robertha 51′, Ramon Abila 90+3′) – (Adam Buksa 61′, Carles Gil 64′, Gustavo Bou 79′)

Inter Miami 3, Toronto FC 0

(Federico Higuain 10′, Cristian Makoun 45′, Eriq Zavaleta own goal 61′)

Orlando City 1, CF Montreal 1

(Chris Mueller 45′) – (Rudi Camacho 51′)

FC Dallas 2, LAFC 3

(Ryan Hollingshead 10′, Franco Jara 45′) – (Cristian Arango 33′, 75′, 79′)

Minnesota United 3, Union 2

(Adrien Hunou 41′, Robin Lod 63′, Franco Fragapane 67′) – Daniel Gazdag (45′, 54′)

Dynamo 0, LA Galaxy 3

(Sacha Kljestan 39′, Zarek Valentin own goal 45+1, Kevin Cabral 47′)

Nashville SC 1, Crew 1

(Hany Mukhtar 77′) – (Lucas Zelarayan 75′)

Rapids 1, Sounders 1

(Dominique Badji 61′) – (Cristian Roldan 81′)

Timbers 2, Whitecaps 3

(Yimmi Chara 15′, Dairon Asprilla 42′) – (Deiber Caicedo 63′, Brian White 75′, Cristian Dajome 82′)

Earthquakes 4, Austin FC 0

(Chofis Lopez 47′, Benjamin Kikanovic 53′, Chris Wondolowski 59′, Carlos Fierro 85′)