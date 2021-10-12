Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson to undergo fitness tests ahead of Costa Rica match

The U.S. men’s national team missed the services of Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson against Panama on Sunday and are now awaiting confirmation for the duo’s availability for Wednesday’s clash vs. Costa Rica.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed Tuesday that both players are dealing with respective knocks and will undergo fitness tests on Tuesday night to determine their statuses for Wednesday’s final World Cup Qualifier of this month’s schedule.

“Right now, we don’t have enough information to make that decision,” Berhalter said Tuesday during a press conference with reporters.

McKennie did not travel to Panama this past weekend due to a quadricep injury suffered in a 2-0 win over Jamaica last week. The Juventus midfielder traveled to Ohio instead, along with Robinson and goalkeeper Zack Steffen who were unable to travel to Panama due to England’s COVID-19 protocol.

“He pushed it a little bit yesterday, and the signs are he’s making progress,” Berhalter said about McKennie. “But we’ll have to see today in training.”

Robinson started last week in the win over Jamaica, but also missed Sunday’s 1-0 to Panama. The defender came into camp with a slight knee injury suffered at English Football League Championship side Fulham and admitted in a conference call Tuesday he still needed to get back to full fitness.

“I’ve had the chance to recover and get myself back in shape for the next game,” Robinson said.

Both players will hope to play a part against Los Ticos, looking to help the Americans rebound from a first qualifying loss of the octagonal round. Costa Rica comes into Wednesday’s clash at Lower.com Field off the back of its first win of the new cycle and overall has won its last three head-to-head qualifying matches against the USMNT.

Costa Rica will be without Joel Campbell (hamstring) and Jose Ortiz (positive COVID-19 test) for the match, but did call in veterans Alvaro Saborio and Christian Bolanos to take their places.