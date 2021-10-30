Weston McKennie scores again, but Juventus falls in league play

For the second-consecutive Serie A match, Weston McKennie came up with the goods for Juventus, but the Italian club could not walk away with three points.

McKennie scored his second goal of the season in Juventus’ 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday, this time coming off the bench to find the back of the net. It was another promising outing for the U.S. men’s national team midfielder, but Massimiliano Allegri’s side missed another opportunity to move up the table.

McKennie received a pass in the box in the 80th minute and rifled a one-time shot into the top corner of the goal.

The Old Lady found down early as Giovanni Simeone scored a pair of goals in a three-minute span in the first-half. McKennie’s inclusion in the second-half helped Juventus pull within one goal of a tying result, but the visitors could not find a winning goal.

Juventus’ defeat sees it drop to eighth place on 15 points, dropping behind Hellas Verona in the table after the defeat.

The club will now aim to rebound this week in UEFA Champions League action, hosting Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Juventus will also host Fiorentina in league play on November 6 before entering the November international break.

McKennie will be full of confidence after scoring in back-to-back appearances as he aims to help Juventus end their winless run before embarking on international duty in World Cup Qualifying.