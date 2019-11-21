MLS Ticker: Timbers in talks with Valeri stay, Impact pick up Piatti's option for 2020, and more

MLS roster rebuilding and reshuffling continued on Thursday with six additional teams announcing their roster moves ahead of the 2020 season.

A pair of the league’s top playmaker headlined the moves with Diego Valeri remaining in talks with the Portland Timbers despite not seeing his option picked up. Valeri, a four-time MLS All-Star and one-time MLS MVP, has totaled 77 goals and 81 assists in 229 combined league appearances.

In the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Impact announced they have picked up the option for veteran midfielder Ignacio Piatti. Piatti missed most of the 2019 season due to injuries, but remains a key part of the Impact’s roster going forward. In 143 combined league appearances, Piatti has totaled 71 goals and 38 assists.

The New York Red Bulls will see key veterans Bradley Wright-Phillips and Luis Robles leave the club after years of service.

Numerous other players will be seeing their time with clubs come to an end after having their options declined. Justin Meram, Servando Carrasco, Ashtone Morgan, and Brek Shea are just four players who will be in search of new clubs in 2020.

Jeff Larentowicz, Claude Dielna, and Bacary Sagna are just three players whose contracts have expired.

Here’s a closer look at Thursday’s MLS roster moves:

Atlanta United

Exercised Options: Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Julian Gressel, Mo Adams, Andrew Carleton.

Declined Options: Jose Hernandez, Florentin Pogba, Chris Goslin, Justin Meram.

Expired Contracts: Brek Shea, Mikey Ambrose, Alec Kann, Kevin Kratz, Jeff Larentowicz.

Expiring Loans: Emerson Hyndman (Dec. 31st).

L.A. Galaxy

Exercised Contracts: Justin Vom Steeg, Rolf Feltscher, Emil Cuello, Cristian Pavon.

Expired Contracts: Romain Alessandrini, Daniel Steres, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bradford Jamieson IV.

Declined Options: Diego Polenta, Favio Alvarez, Juninho, Joao Pedro, Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Servando Carrasco, Matt Lampson, Hugo Arellano.

Expired Loans: Uriel Antuna.

Retired: Chris Pontius.

Montreal Impact

Exercised Contracts: James Pantemis, Jorge Corrales, Clement Bayiha, Mathieu Choiniere, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Romell Quioto, Amar Sejdic, Shamit Shome, Saphir Taider.

Expired Contracts: Bacary Sagna, Clement Diop, Rod Fanni.

Declined Options: Jason Beaulieu, Daniel Kinumbe, Thomas Meilleur-Giguere, Omar Browne, Ken Krolicki, Jeisson Vargas, Anthony Jackson-Hamel.

Extended Loans: Lassi Lappalainen (June 30, 2020).

Expired Loans: Orji Okwonkwo, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Ballou Tabia.

New York Red Bulls

Exercised Options: Ryan Meara, Rece Buckmaster, Kyle Duncan, Michael Murillo, Sean Nealis, Amro Tarek, Cristian Casseres Jr, Florian Valot, Tom Barlow, Brian White.

Declined Options: Luis Robles, Vincent Bezecourt, Marcus Epps, Derrick Etienne Jr., Jean-Christophe Koffi, Evan Louro.

Expired Contracts: Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Expired Loans: Josh Sims.

Retired: Connor Lade

Portland Timbers

Exercised Contracts: None.

Expired Contracts: Claude Dielna.

Declined Options: Diego Valeri (In Negotiations), Kendall McIntosh, Mood Jadama, Foster Langsdorf.

Extended Loans: Jorge Moreira.

Expiring Loans: Cristhian Paredes (Dec. 31st).

Toronto FC

Exercised Options: Auro Jr, Julian Dunn, Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Tsubasa Endoh, Liam Fraser, Patrick Mullins.

Declined Options: Caleb Patterson-Sewell, Ashtone Morgan, Aidan Daniels, Ryan Telfer, Jon Bakero.

Expired Contracts: Drew Moor (Dec. 31st).

Expiring Loans: Nicolas Benezet (Dec. 31st).