Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Olosunde, Alvarado, and more

Matthew Olosunde had to wait a lengthy period of time, but ultimately returned to Rotherham United’s starting lineup on Saturday in an important Championship win over Preston North End.

Olosunde made his first league start since February as Rotherham United defeated promotion hopefuls Preston 2-1 at home. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender played 89 minutes in the match, impressing after overcoming a preseason injury. Overall, it was a strong first start of the new season for the 22-year-old, who also made 11 recoveries, won two tackles, and won 10 of 14 individual battles. Saturday’s victory moved Rotherham to 19th place in the league standings ahead of a November 21st date with Swansea City in Wales.

Elsewhere, Ventura Alvarado was a top performer for Atletico San Luis despite a 1-0 league loss on Friday. John Brooks helped Wolfsburg earn its first Bundesliga win of the season while Antonee Robinson continued to play for Fulham. Weston McKennie appeared off the bench for Juventus in a 1-1 Serie A draw at Lazio, Gio Reyna started for Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, and Reggie Cannon continued to play for Boavista.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss to Southampton on Friday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress (INJURY) in Chelsea’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

WSL

Tobin Heath started and played 78 minutes in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Christen Press started and played 71 minutes for Manchester United.

Samantha Mewis started and played 57 minutes in Manchester City’s 8-1 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played 23 minutes for Manchester City.

Alex Morgan came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday.

championship

Matthew Olosunde started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Derby County’s 2-0 loss to Barnsley on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress for QPR.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

PL2

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 4-3 win over Leeds United on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Cologne on Friday.

Gio Reyna started and played 69 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played eight minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart tied Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 on Saturday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play for Bayern Munich.

Timothy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, missed ONE penalty kick, and played 72 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 win over Bochum on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played five minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Nuremberg on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 6-1 loss to 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Taylor Booth dressed but did not play in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 loss to Magdeburg on Saturday.

Malik Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19’s scheduled match with Dynamo Dresden was postponed.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Madrid on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Zaragoza on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Lazio on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 loss to Monza on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Lille’s 3-2 loss to Brest on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 10 minutes in Caen’s 2-1 win over Nancy on Saturday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 3-1 loss to Farense on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Richard Ledezma and PSV face Willem II on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 3-2 loss to VVV-Venlo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in FC Emmen’s 3-1 loss to Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez dressed but did not play in Heerenveen’s 3-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Go Ahead Eagles on Tuesday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 2-1 win over FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Alex Mendez did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 3-2 win over Cambuur on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 5-2 loss to Varvergs Bols FC on Sunday.

Romain Gall started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 1-0 loss to Kalmar on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 1-0 loss to Goteborg on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry came off the bench and played four minutes in Ostersunds’ 2-1 loss to Hacken on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-2 draw with Ankaragucu on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 0-0 draw with Wisla Krakow on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk are OFF this weekend.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 59 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with St. Mirren on Friday.

Dillon Powers came off the bench and played 31 minutes for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 4-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Joe Efford started and played 90 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 1-1 draw with Eupen on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-1 draw with Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 5-5 draw with Beerschot on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-1 win over Oostende on Sunday.

Chris Durkin did not dress in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 loss to Genk on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 65 minutes in Panetolikos’ 0-0 draw with PAS Giannina on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Young Boys’ 0-0 draw with St. Gallen on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 0-0 draw with Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg tied Rapid Wien 1-1 on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 71 minutes in Odense’s 3-1 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Michael Lansing and Horsens on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 win over FC Helsingor on Thursday.

Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo started and played 79 minutes in Molde’s 2-2 draw with Kristiansund on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Atletico San Luis’ 1-0 loss to Puebla on Friday.

Fernando Arce started and played 63 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Pachuca on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas’ 2-1 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco are OFF this weekend.