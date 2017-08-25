POWERED BY

Americans Abroad Thursday Rewind: Ethan Horvath, Aaron Schoenfeld

One American will see his team continue on into the Europa League group stages while another saw his team’s run end prematurely in the playoff round.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge were the latter as the Belgian club fell, 3-0, to AEK Athens in the second leg of their playoff round matchup. Horvath and Brugge sealed a 0-0 draw in the opening match, but were thoroughly beaten in the second leg to end their Europa League run. The loss comes in the aftermath of a Champions League elimination as Brugge crashed out in the playoff rounds of both European competitions.

Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv will push on to the group stage thanks to a 2-2 draw with SC Reindorf Altach. The former Columbus Crew forward provided an assist on one of his club’s two goals, leading the way following a 1-0 win in the first leg. Now, Maccabi Tel Aviv joins a group featuring Villarreal, Astan and Sparta Praha.

Here’s a closer look at Thursday’s Americans Abroad action.

EUROPE

EUROPA LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-0 loss to AEK Athens on Thursday.

Aaron Schoenfeld started and played 90 minutes in Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 2-2 draw with SC Rheindorf Altach on Thursday.

