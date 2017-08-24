Americans Abroad Wednesday Rewind: Eric Lichaj, Jorge Villafana and more

Wednesday was a solid day for a pair of U.S. Men’s National Team fullbacks looking to make an impression ahead of World Cup qualifying.

Eric Lichaj played a full 120 minutes for Nottingham Forest on Wednesday as the Championship club upset Premier League side Newcastle United to advance in the League Cup. He was not the only USMNT player to find success, though, as Danny Williams went a full 90 as Huddersfield Town took down Rotherham United. Geoff Cameron did not dress, although Stoke City cruised to a win over lower-league opposition.

In Mexico, Jorge Villafana returned to the Santos Laguna lineup alongside Ventura Alvarado in a 1-1 draw with Chivas de Guadalajara. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gonzalez continued to make his mark for Monterrrey, who cruised to yet another win.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win over Rotherham United on Wednesday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 120 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress for Newcastle United on Wednesday. (Yedlin is injured)

Geoff Cameron did not dress for Stoke City’s 4-0 win over Rochdale on Wednesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 2-2 draw with Club America on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 1-0 win over Puebla on Wednesday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes in Santos Laguna’s 1-1 draw with Chivas de Guadalajara on Wednesday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna on Wednesday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 74 minutes in Monterrey’s 4-1 win over Toluca on Wednesday.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Wednesday.