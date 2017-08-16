POWERED BY

Menu

Major League Soccer

LA Galaxy tops Forbes list of most valuable MLS teams

Forbes released their list of the most valuable MLS teams based on data from the 2016 season.

The LA Galaxy are on top of the list with an overall value of $315 million, thanks in large part to their lucrative broadcast and stadium naming rights deals. That represents a 19% increase over their value from the previous season. They generated a league high $63 million in revenue, which blows away the nearest competition, and a league high operating income on $9 million.

Seattle Sounders come in second place in each of those categories with a net worth of $295 million, $53 million in revenue, and a $6 million operating income.

Rounding out the top five franchises are Toronto FC ($280 million), New York City FC ($375 million), and Orlando City SC ($272 million).

MLS teams are worth an average of of $223 million, a 20% increase from last year. A new apparel deal with Adidas, increased television ratings and attendance figures are the primary driver for this increase, which is a big reason the drive for expansion is so strong. Twelve cities are vying to get in on this growing market. Despite this, Forbes believes the league is still failing to turn a profit.

Here’s a full look at Forbes’ valuations for each team:

Team Value (in millions) Revenue (in millions) Operating Income (in millions)
LA Galaxy 315 63 9
Seattle Sounders 295 53 6
Toronto FC 280 46 -9
New York City FC 275 34 -9
Orlando City 272 33 2
Portland Timbers 268 44 3
Sporting Kansas City 260 36 2
New York Red Bulls 245 32 -2
Chicago Fire 240 25 -7
San Jose Earthquakes 235 34 0
D.C. United 230 25 -1
New England Revolution 225 27 3
Houston Dynamo 218 26 1
FC Dallas 185 30 -2
Montreal Impact 175 25 -3
Philadelphia Union 170 25 -2
Real Salt Lake 155 21 3
Vancouver Whitecaps 150 20 -3
Colorado Rapids 135 19 -6
Columbus Crew 130 26 -5

 

, Major League Soccer 

Recent News

From The Web

2 comments
  • TheFrenchOne

    Clearly, the onfield product is irrelevant in this ranking. My LAG are blowing sumpin’ fierce this season…

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
  • AzTeXan

    This is exhibit A as to why MLS haters that think the league a ponzi scheme run on expansion fees are so far off. If you pay a $150M expansion fee for something that is instantly worth more than $200M, you are making what is by definition, a bargain purchase.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from SBI Soccer