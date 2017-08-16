LA Galaxy tops Forbes list of most valuable MLS teams

Forbes released their list of the most valuable MLS teams based on data from the 2016 season.

The LA Galaxy are on top of the list with an overall value of $315 million, thanks in large part to their lucrative broadcast and stadium naming rights deals. That represents a 19% increase over their value from the previous season. They generated a league high $63 million in revenue, which blows away the nearest competition, and a league high operating income on $9 million.

Seattle Sounders come in second place in each of those categories with a net worth of $295 million, $53 million in revenue, and a $6 million operating income.

Rounding out the top five franchises are Toronto FC ($280 million), New York City FC ($375 million), and Orlando City SC ($272 million).

MLS teams are worth an average of of $223 million, a 20% increase from last year. A new apparel deal with Adidas, increased television ratings and attendance figures are the primary driver for this increase, which is a big reason the drive for expansion is so strong. Twelve cities are vying to get in on this growing market. Despite this, Forbes believes the league is still failing to turn a profit.

Here’s a full look at Forbes’ valuations for each team: