Wednesday Kickoff: Neymar decides to leave Barca, 'Chicharito' gaining fitness and more

Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain now looks all but official.

Barcelona released a statement revealing Neymar and his father have officially asked to leave the club for the contracted buyout clause of 222 million euros. The club has given Neymar permission to miss out on training until his future is resolved. (REPORT)

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he is ready to file a complaint about “financial dopers” Paris Saint-Germain for breaching Financial Fair Play rules with the Neymar move. (REPORT)

West Ham assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic says Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is not fully fit but is expected to be “a really important player” at his new club. (REPORT)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Barca can “save their energy” when it comes to pursuing Phillipe Coutinho. (REPORT)

David Ospina says he wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for the No. 1 spot. (REPORT)

Chelsea has reportedly targeted Danny Drinkwater to replace Nemanja Matic. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

A late goal from Kortne Ford helped the MLS Homegrowns tie the Chivas de Guadalajara U-20s. (READ)

MLS Commissioner Don Garber says the MLS Miami bid is “at the finish line”. (READ)

SBI spotlights Matt Polster, who is helping the resurgent Chicago Fire from an unfamiliar position. (READ)

Bastian Schweinsteiger says he sees MLS getting closer to the top European leagues within the next 10 years. (READ)

SBI asks how far you think MLS can go within the next decade. (READ)