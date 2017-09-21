Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin and more

With World Cup qualifiers suddenly right around the corner, several U.S. Men’s National Team regulars look to round into form on the club level.

After a tough start to September, Christian Pulisic fired a goal midweek to lead Borussia Dortmund to a resounding win over Bobby Wood and Hamburg. This weekend, he faces another U.S. teammate as Dortmund takes on Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach. In other German action, Weston McKennie’s Schalke takes on Hoffenheim while Wood takes on Bayer Leverkusen as Hamburg looks to bounce back.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin’s fitness remains a key topic heading into October qualifiers as it appears that the USMNT fullback is getting back into solid form. This weekend, Newcastle faces Brighton & Hove Albion as Yedlin looks to continue his push towards qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face local rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Matt Miazga’s Vitesse faces a powerhouse in Ajax. Liga MX matches, meanwhile, are postponed due to the recent earthquake.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Erzgebirge Aue on Friday.

Jerome Kieswetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face St. Pauli on Saturday.

Julian Green and Gruether Furth face Nurnberg on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face VfL Bochum on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Burnley on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Everton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Chelsea on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream and Fulham face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Ajax on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Chaleroi SC on Sunday.

Juan Pablo Torres and Lokoren face Standard Liege on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Kristiansund BK on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Jonkopings Sodra on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPER LIGA

Perry Kitchen and Randers face OB on Sunday.