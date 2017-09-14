Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: DeAndre Yedlin, Christian Pulisic and more

Following a busy midweek period, the weekend brings several intriguing matches for the contingent of Americans Abroad.

Christian Pulisic is fresh off a disappointing Champions League defeat against Tottenham, but the Borussia Dortmund winger has a chance to help his team bounce back against FC Koln on Sunday. It’s not the only intriguing Bundesliga match on the schedule, as Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face RB Leipzig while Bobby Wood leads Hamburg against Hannover.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin could make his season debut for Newcastle after returning to the bench last week. Yedlin has been dealing with an injury to start the campaign, and his return could be a boost as Newcastle takes on a Stoke City team without Geoff Cameron.

Elsewhere, Omar Gonzalez and Cameron Carter-Vickers look to build on midweek goals while Jonathan Gonzalez and Julian Green headline a list of younger players looking to build on solid performances last time out.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Hannover on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Weston McKennie and Schalke on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face FC Koln on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face St. Pauli on Saturday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Leicester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Geoff Cameron and Stoke City on Saturday. (Cameron is injured)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream and Fulham face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Norwich City on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Tijuana face Club America on Friday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Morelia on Friday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Atlas on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face William Yarbrough and Leon on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Heerenveen on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face VVV Venlo on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face KV Mechelen on Friday.

Juan Pablo Torres and Lokoren face Antwerp on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face Jonkopings Sodra on Saturday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen and Randers face Lyndby on Friday.