Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: DeAndre Yedlin, Jonathan Gonzalez, Danny Williams and more

DeAndre Yedlin made his return to the field over the weekend, and it was certainly a successful one.

Yedlin’s return was good news for the U.S. Men’s National Team heading into the final round of World Cup qualifiers, but it was also good news for Newcastle in a 2-1 win over Stoke City. The USMNT fullback featured for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury in preseason, one that kept him out of the first few matches of Premier League play and September World Cup qualifiers.

Danny Williams also made his mark in Premier League play, starting and playing a full 90 as Huddersfield Town tied Leicester City. In the Championship, Tim Ream was the lone American to go a full 90, but he did so in a Fulham loss to Burton Albion.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Gonzalez led Monterrey to yet another win, Julian Green featured again for his new club and Ethan Horvath earned a clean sheet in a Club Brugge win.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 2-0 loss to Hannover on Friday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 loss to Schalke on Saturday.

Weston McKennie dressed but did not play for Schalke on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic entered as a 66th minute substitute in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 win over FC Koln on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales started and played 25 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 4-0 win over St. Pauli on Saturday.

Haji Wright started and played 59 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd did not dress for Darmstadt’s 4-3 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

McKinzine Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for Stoke City on Saturday. (Cameron is injured)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Burton Albion on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch entered as an 89th minute substitute in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Sheffield United’s 1-0 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona started and played 69 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Club America on Friday.

Michael Orozco started and played 63 minutes for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Alejandro Guido played 21 minutes for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 3-3 draw with Morelia on Friday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes in Santos Laguna’s 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 61 minutes for Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 2-1 win over Atlas on Saturday.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Pachuca’s 3-1 loss to Leon on Saturday.

William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes for Leon on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez started and played 70 minutes in Toluca’s 3-2 win over Queretaro on Sunday.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 for Queretaro on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-1 loss to Heerenveen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 1-1 draw with VVV Venlo on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over KV Mechelen on Friday.

Juan Pablo Torres did not dress for Lokoren’s 1-1 draw with Antwerp on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud did not dress for IFK Goteborg’s 1-1 draw with Jonkopings Sodra on Saturday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Eskilstuna on Monday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen dressed but did not play in Randers’ 0-0 draw with Lyndby on Friday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin entered as a 58th minute substitute in Stabaek’s 2-0 loss to Stromgodset.