Ignacio Piatti signs contract extension with Impact

Ignacio Piatti won’t be leaving the Montreal Impact in the near future.

The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday that the club has come to terms with Piatti on a new contract that extends Piatti’s stay past the original June 2018 expiration.

“We are very excited that Nacho has decided to stay in Montreal,” said Impact president Joey Saputo. “He is a world-class player who belongs among the league’s elite. Our supporters will have the opportunity to continue to enjoy his great qualities, which will help us reach our objectives.”

“My family and I are very happy with this agreement,” added Piatti. “I wanted to stay in Montreal, with a club, a city and fans that I appreciate immensely.”

Piatti has been a key piece of the Impact attack since joining the club late in the 2014 season. In 2016, the Argentine has racked up 17 goals and six assists in 26 matches.

The deal comes in the aftermath of a very public disagreement between player and club earlier this summer, one which saw Piatti announce he could leave the club at the end of the season. However, the winger will remain with the club heading into next season.

As things stand, the Impact sit four points out of the playoffs heading into a match against the Colorado Rapids.