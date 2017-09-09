Jozy Altidore brace leads TFC's thrashing of Quakes

There are many reasons why Toronto FC lead the Supporters Shield race, but once of them is the team’s form at BMO Field. On Saturday, they stepped up yet again for a lopsided win on home turf.

Thanks to a stellar brace performance by Jozy Altidore, Toronto took care of business against a feeble side in their 4-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

For Chris Leitch and his men, a single point in Toronto was virtually a victory, and early on, the defensive play seemed capable of earning the Quakes just that. But they carried on like most and eventually cracked at a hostile BMO.

In the 26th minute, Andrew Tarbell made what probably is the faultiest mistake of his tender career. The former Clemson keeper, jumped off his line following a cross and completely missed his punch, letting the ball gently fall on Victor Vasquez. Without hesitation, the midfielder touched into the back of the net to open the scoring.

The playoff-hungry visitors were continuously on their back heels, and in the 46th minute, Altidore made them pay.

A swift ball from Vasquez from the heart of the field found a prowling Altidore, who received it with calmness and finished with precision into Tarbell’s opposite post.

The middle stages of the second half spelled trouble for the Quakes but joy for the hosts. In the span of three minutes, Altidore and Jonathan Osorio took advantage of the disjointed and spineless Quakes’ defense.

Following the troubling defeat, the Quakes host Houston Dynamo on Saturday in a must-win scenario in order to keep a grip on playoff hopes, while Toronto looks to continue their dominating play as they travel to Los Angeles to the same day.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jozy Altidore’s current goal-scoring habits resemble his midseason surge, and his play led the way in a dangerous TFC performance.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The Quakes seemed to be up for the challenge the first 20 minutes, but Tarbell’s woeful mistake off his line resulted in an easy Toronto goal, changing the course of the game from there on out.

MATCH TO FORGET

Tarbell opened some eyes in the Quakes Open Cup run earlier this year and earned himself a starting role over an out of form David Bingham, but that same pedigree failed to appear in Toronto on Saturday.