UCL Tuesday Rewind: Real Madrid defeats Dortmund, Liverpool draws Spartak, and more

Matchday 2 of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with 16 sides in action. The featured match of the day came from Signal Iduna Park as Borussia Dortmund hosted Real Madrid. Also, Liverpool traveled to Russia to face off with Spartak Moscow.

Elsewhere, Manchester City welcomed Shakhtar Donetsk to England, while Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Apoel Nicosia. Besiktas hosted RB Leipzig in an intriguing Group G clash, while Feyenoord faced Napoli at the San Paolo.

Here’s a rundown of the day’s action in Europe’s top club competition:

Borussia Dortmund 1 – Real Madrid 3

Defending Champions League winners Real Madrid earned their first ever victory in Dortmund, defeating the hosts, 3-1.

Goals from Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo (2) sealed the three points for Los Blancos. Bale opened the scoring in the 18th minute, rifling home a left-footed effort to the top right corner. Ronaldo doubled the lead in the 49th minute, finishing off Bale’s assist with a lovely finish past Roman Burki. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cut the lead to 2-1, finishing from a right-footed effort in the 54th minute. Ronaldo clinched the three points for Real Madrid as he slid home the visitors third of the day in the 79th minute.

Real Madrid sits atop Group H with six points while Dortmund remains on zero.

Spartak Moscow 1 – Liverpool 1

The points were shared in Russia as Spartak Moscow and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw.

Spartak took the lead in the 23rd minute as Fernando curled home a beautiful right-footed free kick. Liverpool equalized quickly as Philippe Coutinho finished Sadio Mane’s assist to the top left corner. It was the Brazilian’s second goal in as many matches. Daniel Sturridge had the best chance to score the winner, but saw his left-footed effort in the 86th minute strike the left post.

Liverpool sits in second place in Group E, while Spartak drop to third.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League results:

Besiktas 2 – RB Leipzig 0

Sevilla 3 – NK Maribor 0

Manchester City 2 – Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Napoli 3 – Feyenoord 1

AS Monaco 0 – FC Porto 3

Apoel Nicosia 0 – Tottenham Hotspur 3