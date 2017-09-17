Victor Vazquez powers TFC to big win over Galaxy

With Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco out of the lineup, Victor Vazquez put on a master class against the struggling LA Galaxy as TFC inch towards history week by week.

Vazquez was active all game long, driving the TFC attack, creating high percentage chances, and even calling his own number scoring the third goal of the match. Tosaint Ricketts also stood out for TFC on the day, scoring twice on the way to the 4-0 win for TFC.

Ricketts’ first goal, in the 37th minute, epitomized TFC’s attacking strengths. Nicholas Hasler received the ball while streaking down the right flank. Hasler cut inside, slipping a ball to Ricketts on a diagonal run through the box. Ricketts turn and shot beat Jon Kempin as the shot went back across goal.

Ricketts scored his second on the night in the 76th minute. Vazquez played a give and go with Jonthan Osorio, opening up acres of space in front of him. Vazquez drove to the top of the box, slipping a pass into the path of an on rushing Ricketts.

Vazquez’s goal was scored on the back of a horrific mistake from the Galaxy’s Michael Cianni. Alex Bono’s punt was misread by Cianni, and Victor Vazquez pounced on the ball and easily finished two minutes after TFC had scored their third.

TFC opened the scoring with a goal from Drew Moore in the 24th minute. Vazquez quickly taken free kick took the Galaxy by surprise. As the home side’s defense scrambled to recover, Vazquez’s free kick deflected off the crossbar, and Drew Moor reacted quickly, diving to head the ball into the back of the net.

TFC controlled the first half of play, creating numerous scoring opportunities and keeping the Galaxy attack from finding any purchase. The Galaxy managed just a single shot through the opening period, while TFC kept the ball rotating during their attacking movements.

The Galaxy took control to start the second half as TFC played a far more conservative game, looking to see out a 2-0 win. Despite the additional room to operate in the midfield, the Galaxy struggled to find quality opportunities. TFC took advantage of the Galaxy’s inability to score and scored twice more to kill off the match.

Man of the match

Victor Vazquez put on a clinic against the Galaxy, scoring one and assisting on another, not to mention his well placed free kick helping to create the opening goal.

Moment of the match

Victor Vazquez’s free kick that led to the first goal as well placed as it was planned.

Match to forget

Gyasi Zardes was mostly ineffective in a game that demanded senior players from the Galaxy ‘B’ team perform.