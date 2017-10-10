10-men RSL fight back for draw at Galaxy

The Los Angeles Galaxy have found 2017 to be a very disappointing season, struggling to find any consistency at both the Stubhub Center and away from home. Sigi Schmid’s side continued that trend on Saturday, drawing 1-1 at home against 10-men Real Salt Lake.

Bradford Jamieson scored a first-half opener for the Galaxy, which was canceled out by Kyle Beckerman’s equalizer in the 95th-minute. Romain Alessandrini had the best chance early for LA, striking the bar in the fourth-minute from a difficult angle.

Ashley Cole was kept out in the 11th-minute, before the visitors were reduced to 10 men. RSL’s Marcelo Silva saw a straight red after a challenge on Jermaine Jones in the 14th-minute.

Bradford Jamieson provided the breakthrough for the Galaxy in the 41st-minute, slotting home Jones’ through-ball assist. It was the 20-year-old’s third goal of the season, and his second in his last two appearances.

The Galaxy were kept out again, this in the 55th-minute as Ema Boateng’s left-footed effort struck the left post. Luis Silva’s right-footed strike in the 63rd-minute forced Clement Diop into his first save of the evening.

Diop kept his side ahead, stoning Sebastian Saucedo from inside of the box. Brooks Lennon and Joao Plata had good looks towards goal late, but the 23-year-old keeper came up with a pair of big saves. Beckerman’s last minute finish proved to be huge for Mike Petke’s side on the road.

At the final whistle, the sides shared the points, in a thrilling 1-1 draw. Nick Rimando made seven saves, while Diop made five in the clean sheet.

The Galaxy (6-15-7) jumped to 10th in the Western Conference, and next face Minnesota United on Oct. 15. Real Salt Lake (10-14-6), who still are clinging to the final playoff spot in the West, next travel to Colorado also on the 15th to face the Rapids.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Beckerman earned man of the match honors, scoring the all-important equalizer in the 1-1 draw. The midfielder was in the right place at the right time, and finished nicely following a set piece play.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The dramatic equalizer from Beckerman easily was the moment of the match. It looked like the Galaxy would hang on for three points, but the U.S. international had other ideas.

MATCH TO FORGET

Marcelo Silva hurt his side’s chances of getting anything from this match, seeing an early red card. The 28-year-old was making his eighth league appearance of the year, and now will miss time due to suspension which could harm his chances of starting in some important end of the season/playoff matches.