Alejandro Bedoya: "We let our country, teammates and fans down"

CHESTER, PA—The reality of the U.S. Men’s National Team failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup is still settling in across the many facets of American soccer.
A distraught Alejandro Bedoya is still making sense of it all and, for him, one of the parts that hurts the most comes on a personal level.
“I came home yesterday and saw my son. My wife came to the airport with my two kids and my son ran up to me and for me, family, that just took my mind off of everything for a little bit,” Bedoya said. “I had dreams of taking my son to the World Cup. He would’ve been three and a half years old by then and just to experience that with him, there was a lot of sadness, a lot of emotions after the game on Tuesday night, and that for me was kind of the most disheartening thing.”
“I always dreamed of having my son experience that with me and my family, and I let him down, I feel like,” Bedoya said. “Even though I didn’t partake in the game, as a team, it hits all of us really hard.”
Bedoya admitted what so many others have said in the last 48 hours as well in terms of letting down a country by failing to show up on Tuesday night in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago.
“We let our country down, we let our teammates down, we let our fans down, we let our families down and ourselves down,” Bedoya said. “It’s an utter disappointment. The first half was pretty embarrassing.”
Although he was on the bench and didn’t play in the game that decided the Americans’ fate, Bedoya still carried the same frustration everyone in the squad had by the time the results were settled throughout CONCACAF.
“It freaking sucks. For me to be on the bench and not take part of this game in a do-or-die situation, it really sucked,” Bedoya said. “There was a lot of emotions: Anger, disappointment, disgust. I was pissed I wasn’t part of it, obviously, with my competitiveness and being a passionate guy. Me sitting there watching the first half unfold, the way we stepped out on the field and the way we were going about things, I’m sure everyone watching, in a situation like that, it’s not what was expected.”
In the 48 hours since the deflating defeat at Ato Boldon Stadium, plenty of talking heads have presented different solutions as to what needs to happen next. From Bedoya’s perspective, the discourse is a good start to taking the sensible steps toward the future.
“There’s been a lot of noise obviously and a lot of hot takes out there, as there should be,” Bedoya said. “I think more pressure is what we need and it’s going to bring out the best of us in the future, not just for the players but for everyone involved in U.S. soccer from the grassroots level on down to the communities, the local coaches, local teams, developmental academies – everybody’s got to take a good hard, look in the mirror.”
Pennsylvania native Christian Pulisic is certainly going to be a part of that future, but the core of the next generation will have to be built in the coming years. In Bedoya’s eyes, they have a great leader in the 19-year-old, but the entire group has to develop in order for them to be a successful squad and challenge for a World Cup berth in 2022.
“Sure, there’s promise. There’s always some promise. I’ve always been hearing about the talent in the youth, but then you look a few years back and we haven’t qualified for two straight Olympics. So where’s that talent coming through,” Bedoya asked.
“So there’s a lot of youth coming up. Hopefully they mature to become the professionals that we all hope them to become to be. Pulisic is a beast, a monster,” Bedoya said. “It was so disheartening to see him so emotional after the game and I just told him, if anybody deserves to keep their head up and rise up, it’s him. If it wasn’t for him, who knows where we’d be right now? So hopefully guys like him can make it through because the past few years, a lot of those youth teams haven’t come through for us either.”
these are my players, man. sure as athletes i’m pissed and incredibly disappointed. but as humans, i feel for them cuz i can only how they feel if i feel this sick to my stomach.
Finally, some comments from a player that make a little sense and don’t make me want to beat them with a bag of oranges.
Beating them with a bag of oranges is better than they deserve … sack of nickels is likely more appropriate.
I’m glad to see at least a couple of the players really cared. Obviously, though, not enough of them cared or we wouldn’t have fallen behind 2-0. In thinking about what Bedoya said here, it made me think that Arena made a strategic mistake by basically handing places on the team to the same old guys. Again, I know some people will object to bringing up Klinsmann, but Bedoya put his finger on it when he said more pressure is what we need. Too many players out there in 3 out of the last 4 games played as if things were guaranteed. And while many objected to the way Klinsmann handled his players, insisting that no one was safe, moving them around, insisting they should go to Europe, etc. history has shown that there was a method and value to his “madness.” BTW, that has been a criticism of the English players to explain why they so often underperform in the World Cup. They are paid huge sums of money, rarely play outside the EPL, travel small distances for their games, and live in a bit of a cocoon. I’m reminded of a story I heard Wynalda once tell. He was playing his first year in the Bundesliga and missed a sitter that made a difference in the outcome. After the game in the locker room he tried to make a joke of it and a teammate threw a boot at him that required stitches to his face. You play in MLS, you rarely see that type of intensity or accountability.
It still baffles me that Arena didn’t set the team up to be defensive and hit T&T on the counter given we only needed a draw, were playing on a soggy field (which tires the legs) with no atmosphere, and on short rest.
Honestly I think Arena made all of his tactical decisions with the goal to avoid criticism and just assumed it would work out.
There were exactly 3 players that gave consistent effort during that fist half. Everyone else had body language more akin to a 7 year old that needs a cup of juice.
Yes! #ArenaOut #WengerOut
They don’t care. These players are scared and we need to let them know it when they play this weekend. Until Sunil and Bruce resign and Bradley gives up being the captain we should boycott anything to do with the USMT. When they come out with the new jersey don’t buy it, don’t buy any tickets to their meaningless games. Theses guys (Federation, coaches, and players) take us fans as chumps. BOYCOTT until we see change. Got to hit them we’re it hurts them the most their wallet..
