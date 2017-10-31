Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and more

As European continental competitions return, several Americans help to lead their sides to unlikely group stage escaped.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund are in major trouble in their UEFA Champions League group heading into a must-win match with APOEL on Wednesday. As things stand, Dortmund sits on just one point through three games, six behind Tottenham and Real Madrid with three games remaining.

In the Europa League, Matt Miazga’s Vitesse also sits in danger with just a draw through three matchdays. Trailing second-place Nice by five points, Vitesse will need a result against Zulte Waregem to stay alive. Meanwhile, Aaron Schoenfeld’s Maccabi Tel Aviv enters Thursday’s match with Astana in last place of a group separated by just four points.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna in a Copa MX quarterfinal match while Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro take on Club America.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

UEFA

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face APOEL on Wednesday.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv face FC Astana on Thursday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Zulte Waregem on Thursday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Bristol City on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Reading on Tuesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Tigres face Atlas on Wednesday.

COPA MX

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna on Wednesday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Club America on Wednesday.