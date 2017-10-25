Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Alfredo Morales, Weston McKennie and more

Tuesday was full of cup action, and it was Alfredo Morales that proved the standout with a big goal in the DFB-Pokal.

The Ingolstadt midfielder fired the third of three goals for his side, who picked up a 3-1 win over a Julian Green-less Greuther Furth in Tuesday’s second round German Cup action. Young midfielder Weston McKennie made his return during Tuesday’s action, helping push Schalke to a 3-1 win off the bench while Christian Pulisic did not travel for Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 drubbing of FC Magdeburg.

In Mexico, all three matches involving Americans went to penalty kicks. Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro emerged victorious as did the Americans at Club Tijuana, but Rodrigo Lopez and William Yarbrough watched on as their clubs fell from the spot.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

DFB-POKAL

Fabian Johnson entered as a 76th minute substitute in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie entered as a 57th minute substitute in Schalke’s 3-1 win over SV Wehen on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress for Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 win over FC Magdeburg on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-0 win over 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 on Tuesday. (Chandler is injured)

Alfredo Morales played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Ingolstadt’s 3-1 win over Greuther Furth on Tuesday.

Julian Green did not dress for Greuther Furth on Tuesday.

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Emerson Hyndman dressed but did not play in Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Joe Corona entered as an 85th minute substitute in Club Tijuana’s 1-1 (4-2) win over Morelia on Tuesday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes for Club Tijuana on Tuesday.

Amando Moreno started and played 85 minutes for Club Tijuana face Morelia on Tuesday.

Rodrigo Lopez started and played 56 minutes in Toluca’s 1-1 (5-3) loss to Atlante on Tuesday.

William Yarbrough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 1-1 (4-2) loss to Queretaro on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 minutes for Queretaro on Tuesday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saief did not dress in Gent’s 3-0 win over Eupen on Tuesday.

Juan Pablo Torres did not dress in KSC Lokoren’s 2-0 win over KV Mechelen on Tuesday.