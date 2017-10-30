Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: John Brooks, Shaq Moore, Luca de la Torre and more

After several months on the sideline, John Brooks finally made his Bundesliga debut for his new club.

The Wolfsburg appeared in his first league match of the season, going a full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Weston McKennie’s Schalke on Saturday. The match comes on the heels of an extended injury absence stemming from a thigh injury suffered in a season-opening DFB-Pokal match.

In Spain and England, another pair of young Americans had major moments as Shaq Moore made his La Liga debut for Levante while Luca de la Torre got into Championship action for Fulham.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey cruised to yet another win, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund fell to Hannover in a goalfest and Alfredo Morales followed up a goal-scoring appearance last week with an assist this time out.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams started and played 69 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in Stoke City’s 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday. (Cameron has a concussion)

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Burnley on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Sheffield United’s 2-1 win overLeeds United on Friday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Bolton on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre entered in the 89th minute for Fulham on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not fress for Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 win over Hull City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Mainz on Friday. (Chandler is injured)

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 loss to Hannover on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 56 minutes in Hamburg’s 2-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Schalke on Saturday.

Weston McKennie entered as a 77th minute substitute for Schalke on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson entered as a 71st minute substitute in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen’s 3-0 loss to FC Augsburg on Sunday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 3-0 loss to Stuttgart on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Ingolstadt’s 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Julian Green did not dress in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over Sandhausen on Saturday.

Haji Wright entered in the 51st minute for Sandhausen on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Saturday.

McKinzie Gaines did not dress in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd did not dress for Darmstadt on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face VFL Bochum on Monday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore entered as a 72nd minute substitute in Levante’s 2-2 draw with Eibar on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill did not dress in Excelsior’s 3-1 win over FC Twente on Friday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play for Excelsior on Friday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 4-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich scored A GOAL and provided AN ASSIST in Telstar’s 4-0 win over Almere City on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 2-1 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 81 minutes in Queretaro’s 2-2 draw with Atlas on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 2-0 win over America on Saturday.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Saturday.

William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 6-2 win over Veracruz on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido entered as a 60th minute substitute in Club Tijuana’s 3-1 loss to Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez did not dress in Toluca’s 1-0 loss to Morelia on Sunday.

Jorge Villafana did not dress in Santos Laguna’s 2-2 draw with Pachuca on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play for Pachuca on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saeif did not dress in Gent’s 2-1 loss to Royal Chaleroi on Friday.

Juan Pablo Torres did not dress for Lokoren’s 3-1 loss to KV Oostende on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-1 win over Sint-Truidense on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin entered as a 75th minute substitute in Stabaek’s 0-0 draw with Rosenborg on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall started and played 90 minutes in Sundsvall’s 4-1 loss to Hammarby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face AIK on Monday.