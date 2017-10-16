Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Jonathan Gonzalez, Alfredo Morales and more

Facing short rest following two quickfire matches, several members of the U.S. Men’s National Team were limited over the weekend, but several other players not included in recent World Cup qualifiers stepped up in a big way.

Alfredo Morales provided the lone goal scored by an American Abroad over the weekend by scoring in a 2-2 draw with Dynamo Dresden. Morales’ goal headlined German action, while Christian Pulisic played 45 minutes in a defeat to RB Leipzig and Bobby Wood played a majority of a loss to Mainz on Saturday.

In Mexico, Jonathan Gonzalez stole the show again, putting in a Man of the Match-winning performance against Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca. Gonzalez’s efforts led Monterrey to a 2-0 win while once again showing how vital the young American is to the club’s midfield.

Elsewhere, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City were on the wrong side of a beatdown, Matt Miazga started for Vitesse once again and Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge held on for a narrow win.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 5-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Weston McKennie did not dress in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday. (McKennie is injured)

Bobby Wood started and played 79 minutes in Hamburg’s 3-2 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic entered as a 45th minute substitute in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 74 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen on Sunday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. (Brooks is injured)

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Alfedo Morales played 67 minutes and scored A GOAL in Ingolstadt’s 2-2 draw with Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-0 loss to VfL Bochum on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Saturday.

Julian Green did not dress in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over Erzebirge Aue on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face Nurnburg on Monday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 7-2 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams entered as a 60th minute substitute in Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Southampton on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with QPR on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Derby County on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 minutes in Queretaro’s 2-2 draw with Puebla on Friday.

Joe Corona started and played 63 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 0-0 draw with Veracruz on Friday

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 2-0 win over Pachuca on Saturday.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes for Pachuca on Saturday.

William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon in a 1-0 win over Tigures on Saturday.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play for Tigres on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana dressed but did not play in Santos Laguna’s 1-0 loss to Atlas on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Santos Laguna on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne entered as a 45th minute substitute in Excelsior’s 2-1 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior on Sunday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 1-1 draw with Heracles on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saief did not dress in Gent’s 2-0 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Juan Pablo Torres did not dress in KSC Lokoren’s 1-1 draw with Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-2 win over KV Oostende on Sunday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’ 3-2 loss to FC Nordjaelland on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in IFK Goteborg’s 2-0 win over Halmstads BK on Saturday.

Romain Gall started and played 88 minutes in Sundsvall’s 2-1 loss to Elfsborg on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Sarpsborg on Monday.