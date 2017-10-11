Bruce Arena: "We failed"

When Bruce Arena began his stint as U.S. Men’s National Team manager in January, he was brought in with one goal in mind. He was not hired to bring in some overarching ideologies or push the game to a new stratosphere. He was hired to navigate World Cup qualifying and book a ticket to Russia.
On Tuesday, that goal came crashing down in Trinidad & Tobago.
Needing just a single point to all but lock up a World Cup berth, Arena’s USMNT put together a flat, lethargic performance in a 2-1 defeat to Trinidad & Tobago. The loss ended the USMNT’s World Cup dream in the qualifying stage as the U.S. will now miss the globe’s largest soccer tournament for the first time since 1986.
“This game, in my view, was perfectly positioned for the U.S. team,” Arena said. “We failed on the day. We have no excuses. We failed today. We should have walked off this field with at least a point.”
After throttling Panama, 4-0, on Friday, Arena went with an unchanged lineup for Tuesday’s match. It was an XI that featured a number of World Cup veterans, including the centerback duo of Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler, forward Jozy Altidore and captain Michael Bradley.
From the onset, that lineup looked a step off the pace. Arena said that, heading into the match, he was looking forward to giving the group a second runout following a standout performance. However, what followed was a performance that saw the U.S. eliminated from World Cup contention.
Despite the disaster of Tuesday night and all of the issues that preceded it, Arena says he does not regret taking the USMNT job. As for what his future holds, Arena added that he wasn’t sure of the next step in the aftermath of the darkest moment in USMNT history.
“We didn’t qualify for the World Cup,” he said. “That was my job: to qualify for the World Cup.
“It’s disappointing,” he added. “We should not be staying home from this World Cup, and I take responsibility for that.”
I am and have been a supporter of Bruce Arena whom I believe to be the best coach we have ever had but on this one he screwed up. From a pre game interview he said their approach was going to be to remain cautious and be deliberate. Which the players took to heart and played defensively and cautious. This was reflected by the sleep walking throughout the game. If anyone has the statestics, please tell me that we did not lose 90% of the 50-50 balls. Shameful, we need to win or lose based on an attack minded team not a bunch of cowering, slow, back passing players.
LikeLike
I genuinely woke up happy this morning. Happy that I’ll never have to read the names Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Chris Wondolowski, Graham Zusi, and Omar Gonzalez on a US roster ever again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re kidding yourself if you don’t think you will see MB or Jozy again. Zusi was there simply to fill in and had no business being a real piece of the puzzle. Omar is absolutely atrocious, always has been. His fan boys are eating crow right now and will be until 2022. Waking up happy only means one thing, you’re not a real fan. I’m pissed, way more pissed than I ever should be over sports.
LikeLike
And you were the worst of them
LikeLike
The stubborness of Arena and the overboard/pro-MLS mentality leads me to speculate that Christian Pulisic would never have been given the chance at this level, had he not already been capped and showed flashes prior to Arena’s hire.
—-
That’s everything wrong with his hire, that’s everything wrong with his mentality, and that’s everything wrong with believing “nothing needs to change”. Now, more than ever, we need management in place that is willing to take risks cultivating young talent over safe options like Dax McCarty.
LikeLike
what I think: rimando and guzan: no more. Howard:
just to have a decent farewell. beasley, zusi and
villafana: never again. yedlin should continue.
Cameron: must continue to lead our young
supporters in the beginning. besler and Gonzalez:
never again. ream: only in sporadic situations. acosta: should
continue to have chances. mccarty, nagbe and
feilhaber: never again, bedoya: only in sporadic
situations. Bradley: despite the flaws, must be kept
to see what he can do. arriola and wood: should be
maintained. Pulisic: sums up our dreams and hopes.
wondo: never again. Altidore: should continue but
need to decide what he wants. Dempsey: deserves a
decent farewell
LikeLike
If I were writing this article, I’d have included, word for word, that entire statement by Arena about how “what we’re doing is working, we don’t need to make any changes, it would be a mistake to make any changes, etc”
I just listened to Twellman again on Sportscenter and they played that entire Arena clip again… and after listening a second time I was even more infuriated…
I remember JK saying once that when you lost a game you didn’t even want to leave the house for days to get groceries, that there was that high of a level of pressure and accountability….
And Arenas statements show with abject clarity WHY the rest of us will have to wait 5 years, while the tattooed millionaires collect their checks.
“Nothing to see here, move along” Frank Drebin woulda been a better choice
8 games, 12 points… that we just got owned by the TnT back-up team was just the icing on the cake.
Whatever hole he inherited was NOTHING compared to the hole he just created for the sport in the US…
LikeLike