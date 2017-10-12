Former CONCACAF president Jack Warner: USMNT elimination was 'happiest day of my life'

Featured

Former CONCACAF president Jack Warner wasn’t among those that felt bad for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Rather, he was more than ready to dance on their grave.

The T&T native said Tuesday was the “happiest day of my life” because of the USMNT’s elimination at the hands of his home country. Warner, who was formerly a FIFA vice president, was one of the main targets of the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigations into corruption within the sport and is currently fighting extradition to the U.S.

“They have used their government to help to dismember FIFA in a way that is unimaginable,” Warner said. “And last night on the field of play Trinidad and Tobago reduced them to their knees.

“And for me personally, it has reduced the U.S. to a laughing stock. Last Sept. 27 when the judge ruled against Jack Warner there was a party in the U.S., they were quite happy. Knowing that this has happened I wanted to go out and party as they partied last September when a judge ruled against me. I wanted to party. This was my personal feeling”.

“They will continue to undermine [the World Cup in] Qatar for 2022, but they will not succeed,” he added. “As far as I am concerned this is the beginning of the end for U.S. football. Nobody in CONCACAF likes the U.S.”

Comments

9 comments
  • ChicaGoBlue

    “Nobody in CONCACAF like the US.” Really? We had no idea! I’ve always wondered why our players are allowed to be consistently roughed up in CONCACAF play with no consequences….

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
  • Joe Dirt

    Says a descendant of slaves who bundled Carribean nations votes for the nation of Qatar who uses slave labor practices. All for a few million dollars according to the FBI. He should be ashamed of himself and so should TnT of him.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
    • The Squad

      Forget Ancestry.com or 23 and me..

      For all things geneology-wise, contact Soccer-by-Ives’ very own Joe Dirt..

      Thanks for the contribution Joe..

      No wonder this region hates you

      And its real.. Not conspiracy talk

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
  • Andy in Atlanta

    Jack Warner is scum… dropped 40K envelopes into the laps of Caribbean football officials all so he could deliver a bid for Qatar that made him millions of dollars… Interesting that he hates the US so much yet he and Chuck for years profited off of US Soccer and Concacaf for so long…. He only hates because the gravy train got blockaded…

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
    • TheFrenchOne

      Yet Lil’ Bobby has a lifetime of bitterness to experience, while
      Warner will expire soon

      Like

      Reply
      · ·

