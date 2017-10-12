Former CONCACAF president Jack Warner: USMNT elimination was 'happiest day of my life'

Former CONCACAF president Jack Warner wasn’t among those that felt bad for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Rather, he was more than ready to dance on their grave.

The T&T native said Tuesday was the “happiest day of my life” because of the USMNT’s elimination at the hands of his home country. Warner, who was formerly a FIFA vice president, was one of the main targets of the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigations into corruption within the sport and is currently fighting extradition to the U.S.

“They have used their government to help to dismember FIFA in a way that is unimaginable,” Warner said. “And last night on the field of play Trinidad and Tobago reduced them to their knees.

“And for me personally, it has reduced the U.S. to a laughing stock. Last Sept. 27 when the judge ruled against Jack Warner there was a party in the U.S., they were quite happy. Knowing that this has happened I wanted to go out and party as they partied last September when a judge ruled against me. I wanted to party. This was my personal feeling”.

“They will continue to undermine [the World Cup in] Qatar for 2022, but they will not succeed,” he added. “As far as I am concerned this is the beginning of the end for U.S. football. Nobody in CONCACAF likes the U.S.”