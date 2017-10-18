Report: Landon Donovan considering running for U.S. Soccer president

A very familiar face is considering a run at the U.S. Soccer presidency.

According to Sports Illustrated, Landon Donovan has been asked by a number of figures throughout American soccer to consider a running for U.S. Soccer president. Current president Sunil Gulati said on Friday that he has yet to decide if he will run again come February.

In addition, SI reported that Boston lawyer Steve Gans has received the required three letters of nomination to officially be placed on the ballot for the presidency. With Gans’ nomination, U.S. Soccer will have a contested election since 1998.

The election is set for February and candidates have until December to come forth.