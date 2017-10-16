U.S. U-17s thump Paraguay to seal spot in U-17 World Cup quarterfinals

The U.S. U-17 National Team took care of their first knockout round matchup with ease to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the U-17 World Cup.
Timothy Weah’s hat-trick led the way for the U.S., who cruised past Paraguay en route to a 5-0 win in the Round of 16. Entering Monday’s match, Paraguay had been undefeated with three straight wins in the group stage while the U.S. finished third in their group due to a loss to Colombia.
After several chances for either side, the U.S. broke the deadlock midway through the first half on vicious counter attack. An inch-perfect ball from Andrew Carleton sent Ayo Akinola down the sidelines, allowing the TFC attacker space on the right. Akinola fired a first time cross, finding Weah on the back post for a sliding finish.
Weah added his second early in the second half, and it was a good one. He thumped a right-footed shot from long distance across the goal and into the top corner to double the U.S. advantage.
Carleton’s goal in the 63rd minute sealed the result as the team’s primary playmaker scored his second goal in four games. Josh Sargent’s hold-up play helped set up the sequence as the forward turned back through the defense before finding Carleton in the center of the box. The Atlanta United midfielder took a first-time shot, picking out a corner to push the lead to 3-0.
Sargent made it 4-0 in the 74th minute, firing a shot off the underside of the crossbar and in to run the score up even further. Moments later, Carleton found Weah for a simple finish as the Paris Saint-Germain forward completed his hat-trick to finalize the scoring.
The U.S. was the dominant side through a majority of the second half, and they could have scored a few more in the first as well. Chris Goslin’s long-range free kick tipped off the crossbar in the 45th minute while Akinola saw a chested shot cleared off the line just before halftime as well.
With the win, the U.S. heads to the quarterfinals, where they’ll take on the winner of Tuesday’s clash between England and Japan on Saturday.
I believe that Weah will win….. alright sorry
LikeLike
Don’t worry. Much Adu about nothing.
The moves Weah can pull is sick.
LikeLike
What a performance. This team shows better passing and ball skills than the USMNT. Incredible ball movement to set up the goals and the Weah shot was world class at any level; worthy of Ronaldo comparisons. The only downside is the injuries. Kudos need to go to Hackworth and his staff for having this team so well prepared.
LikeLike
I hope the injuries to Ferry and Akinola are not too bad. With both Weah and Akinola in the lineup, the US was very dangerous going forward from wide positions. Spreading the attack made room in the middle for Carlton and Sargent to thread through the middle.
I think that Hackworth played both Akinola and Weah at wide positions was the main reason the US was so dangerous going forward. In qualifying the two had often been used as subs for one another rather than on the field at the same time. This really opened the field for players in the middle to create chances and of course made a ball dumped towards the corner flag dangerous no matter which corner.
LikeLike
4 to 5 of these players should be practicing with the Senior team now. They are far superior to some we have been watching CHOKE
LikeLike
Not sure why its necessary to point this out, but the senior team would beat the u-17s by 10+ goals…These are promising kids, but nothing else at this point. None of them will be with the national team anytime soon and only a few of them will ever play for the senior team.
We are all upset with what happened last week, but lets not go overboard here.
LikeLike
+1 … finally, a bit of sanity here.
LikeLike
Agreed, but we can all appreciate the skill they showed and the sense of urgency/pride they play with. Unless players were on the take I will never understand how the senior team played with so little urgency against T&T. That little uptick in fight and willingness to do the dirty work like running back 40 yards (Nagbe on the first goal) is the difference between going to the World Cup and staying home.
LikeLike
I agree with your comment but I do think Sargent will be called to the November camp.
LikeLike
I hope you are wrong about Sargent in November. I am all in favor of moving forward with a younger generation, but there has to be balance with that as well. We should not be handing out caps to every promising young player just because we can. National team appearances should be earned, not given. Let Sargent prove it vs real professionals. I worry giving handouts to the kids breeds the same overconfidence and complacency that caused many of our issues this cycle. Agudelo and Adu are the main people I have in mind when speaking about giving away international appearances to potential rather than production.
On the real topic of tihs article…great work to the U-17s. Hope they can continue their run into the Semis. Great to see the team stepping up with some impressive performances.
LikeLike
Carelton was masterful. His passing and awareness are very good. He set up 3 goals will get credit for 2 assists and had a goal himself I believe. Weah will get the headlines for the hat trick but Carleton was the maestro.
LikeLike
Yea at this point these are just kids so it’s probably not appropriate to give any of them caps (except perhaps Sargent because he did so well with the U-20s recently). That said it is nice that the group shows some talent.
I hope most of these kids take a shot at Europe even with the understanding it should take them 1-3 years to break into the first team over there.
LikeLike
After watching the way that MLS held onto the contracts of EPB and Kellyn Acosta instead of selling them to Europe for the amounts that were offered I have a feeling that players that have already signed with MLS such as Carelton and Sands aren’t going to get the opportunity they need at the age that is most crucial to their development.
—
Carelton today really was brilliant and its just one game but I’m really hoping he gets the instruction he needs and my gut tells me even though he’s with Atlanta United he’d get better training in Europe during his upcoming crucial years.
—
Imagine having 3-4 players at Pulisic’s level on the NT. Game changing with the right manager.
LikeLike