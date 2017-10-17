U.S. U-17s to face England in U-17 World Cup quarterfinal

U.S. U-17s to face England in U-17 World Cup quarterfinal

On Monday, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team dominated Paraguay to seal a spot in the quarterfinals of the Under-17 World Cup. On Tuesday, they learned their opponents, and the matchup will be a fun one.

The U.S. U-17s are set to take on England on Saturday at 10:30 in the quarterfinals of the U-17 World Cup. England booked their spot in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday with a 5-3 penalty kick win over Japan following a 0-0 draw.

In the group stage, England cruised through the three-match schedule with a +9 goal differential. The Three Lions opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Chile before topping Mexico, 3-2, and Iraq, 4-0, to finish top of the group.

The U.S. will be riding high following a 5-0 win over Paraguay that saw three goals from Timothy Weah as well as one apiece from Andrew Carleton and Josh Sargent.

