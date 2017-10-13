USMNT to play November friendlies in Europe, full 2018 schedule

Failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup isn’t stopping the U.S. Men’s National Team from still playing a full schedule in the future.

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati confirmed on Friday morning that there’s already a game lined up in November to be set in Europe with another one likely happening as well.

“We do have at least one game and probably two with the senior national team in November,” Gulati said. “The first game is in Europe and the second game is likely to be in Europe.”

Gulati also mentioned that a manager for those games will be named shortly after the resignation of Bruce Arena on Friday.

Despite their absence from the World Cup and nothing competitive to play for until the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Americans are going ahead with a full schedule for the next calendar year, one that hopefully features fresh faces and starts the developmental process toward 2022.

“In terms of activity in 2018 and the rest of this year, we’ll have a full program of games and I expect us to play on all the FIFA dates as well as some dates prior to the World Cup against teams that are going to the World Cup or not. We’ll have a full calendar of games,” Gulati said.