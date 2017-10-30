Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders: Your Running Commentary

Two Cascadia powerhouses go head-to-head on Sunday night to kickstart the conference semifinal portion of the MLS playoffs.

After taking care of the San Jose Earthquakes in a 5-0 rout, the Vancouver Whitecaps have booked their date with the Seattle Sounders in the second round of the postseason. The series kicks off Sunday at BC Place as the Whitecaps look to jump on their local rivals early in the opening leg. If you haven’t yet, check out SBI’s preview of Sunday’s match.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.