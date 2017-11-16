All look at the final field for the 2018 World Cup

World Cup Qualifying officially ended Wednesday night when Peru knocked off New Zealand, 2-0, to seal the final open place in Russia.

All 32 qualified teams have been broken up into four pots for the group stage draw, which takes place at The Kremlin on Dec. 1. The first pot features Russia, as the host nation, and the top seven teams in the tournament based on their FIFA ranking.

The second pot features the eighth through 15th ranked teams, the third has 16th through 23rd, and the fourth pot has the rest.

As in past World Cups, teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams each. No team outside of Europe can be drawn with another from its confederation. Europe will be allowed two teams in the same group.

Here’s every team qualified for Russia 2018 sorted into the pots for the draw:

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia