Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Jonathan Gonzalez, Omar Gonzalez and more

While focus turns towards the U.S. Men’s National Team, several Mexican-based American stars face major midweek matches.

The Liguilla is just around the corner, making a midweek match vital for Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey. The young midfielder, who stayed with his club in an effort to seal the top spot on the Liga MX table, leads Monterrey against Santos Laguna on Thursday. Santos Laguna will be without Jorge Villafana as he traveled to join the USMNT due to the club’s midtable position.

In other action, Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca return to the field as well for a midweek match against Club Tijuana. Joe Corona, Michael Orozco and Alejandro Guido know that a win is necessary to keep Club Tijuana alive for one of the final Liguilla spots while Gonzalez and Pachuca are already eliminated.

Here’s a closer look at the midweek action:

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Michael Orozco, Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana on Thursday.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna on Thursday.