NASL appeals Saturday's court ruling denying preliminary injunction

The NASL is continuing its legal battle as it pursues a preliminary injunction against U.S. Soccer’s denial of their Division II application.

The league announced on Sunday they will be appealing Judge Margo Brodie’s decision. Commissioner Rishi Seghal issued the following statement:

“Following the disappointing ruling issued by the U.S. District Court yesterday, the NASL filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. We remain confident in the merits of our case and that our request for a preliminary injunction is supported by the law. For that reason, we’re hopeful that the Second Circuit will deliver a ruling that allows the NASL to play at the Division 2 level in 2018 and enables us to continue growing and developing the sport.

“We have asked for our appeal to be expedited to eliminate the uncertainty facing all of our clubs, players, coaches, fans, and other stakeholders. ”

Not much is known about the future of the NASL after Saturday’s decision. If this appeal fails, the league could continue on as a third division league or fold entirely, with its member clubs left to determine their own future. They could fold, join the USL, or join the soon to begin NISA.