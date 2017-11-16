Orlando City goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar set for bone cancer treatment

Orlando City Homegrown goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar is set to begin treatment this week after being diagnosed with a type of bone cancer.

The club announced on Wednesday that Stajduhar has been diagnosed with Localized Ewing Sarcoma. An exam by team doctors uncovered a cancerous lesion, prompting further examinations and the eventual diagnosis.

“This is a difficult situation for Mason and his family, and I speak on behalf of our entire organization in standing behind the Stajduhars through his recovery process,” head coach Jason Kreis said. “We will respect their privacy during this time and ask that everyone does the same.”

“Fortunately for Mason, we discovered this early, giving him a better chance for a cure and full recovery,” added Daryl Osbahr, MD, medical director for Orlando City SC and chief of sports medicine for Orlando Health. “We’re dedicated to working with Mason and his oncologists to fight his bone cancer and begin his road to recovery.”

The 19-year-old goalkeeper signed with the club as a Homegrown player in 2015 during the team’s inaugural season. He has yet to make his professional debut with either the senior team nor Orlando City B, but has been included in five OCB gameday rosters.

Internationally, Stajduhar has featured for both the U.S. U-18 and U-20 national teams since making his debut on the internationally in 2015.