Report: U.S. Soccer exploring idea of games against big-name teams to miss World Cup

Don’t get your hopes up yet, but there is a chance the U.S. Men’s National Team could compete against some of the other big-name countries that missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
According to ESPN, U.S. Soccer and SUM are exploring matches between the USMNT, Italy, Chile, Ghana and the Netherlands.
The report noted that it’s unsure whether there will be a formatted tournament for the games, or if they’ll be friendlies next year. If this were to happen, the Americans would face quality competition even while not participating in Russia, which could be to the development of the younger players in the USMNT squad.
The teams listed are among the biggest names to miss the 2018 World Cup with Italy failing to qualify for the first time since 1958. The USMNT, meanwhile, missed the World Cup for the first time since 1986 while each of the other teams has missed the world’s top tournament this millennium.
This is great. I hope it happens.
why are you celebrating failure?????
Why are you not seeing that the US is focusing on a money grab instead of trying to fix a developmental issue?
FIFA won’t allow anything that could compete with or dilute World Cup ratings. Maybe a July tournament after WC
Screw FIFA. Bring it on!
The report out is that the matches would be pre-WC. Would that bother FIFA? If it did then can they take any punitive action against countries that participate? Honest question, not trolling you. Those seem like open dates for countries to schedule matches.
I’d make it a 12-team tournament. Basically the NIT of International Football. Bring 2-3 teams each from CONCACAF/UEFA/CONMEBOL/Asia/Africa; you’d end up with a pretty decent field.
We already know how to run a format like that with the Gold Cup. Make the ticket prices affordable as you can. Think you’d wind up with a pretty watchable event, definitely better than sitting at home doing nothing. Make sure it concludes before the World Cup and I doubt FIFA would have any kind of quibble.
The 2018 Consolation Cup
I think FIFA would allow it and be all in as it would be a good hype pre World Cup
I must be missing something, but why are we celebrating failure. These teams FAILED to qualify and you are rewarding them with a mini-tournament. This shows an astounding amount of self-awareness. You should not be planning a tournament, but (1) rethinking your youth development, understanding why (2) your best young player just stated that the best young players should go to Europe, (3) why your failed coach continues to pontificate on excuses for HIS…yes HIS monumental failure.
Ok. Start the process early. These are quality teams that offer competitive games. Why should these teams sit at home waiting to start the cycle?
So you’re saying instead of playing a small tournament which could allow young players to get some valuable experience, everyone should just stay at home and do nothing?!?!
That’s a brilliant idea!
How do you not see that this is a money grab? Who do you think Italy would send? They have established young players that their moronic coach did not use. Trust me, Italy is not sending those players to that tournament. If they really cared, they would run a gap analysis of their current program and spend time developing a new system, AND they would spend time getting a new coach, who can implement his vision and the teams he wants to play against during that period.
Only if it’s a U-23 tournament!
No, no, NO!
There are some good teams potentially, but why would anyone want to play in a Failure Cup?
