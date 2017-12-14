Americans Abroad Wednesday Rewind: Weston McKennie, DeAndre Yedlin and more

Wednesday saw many Americans Abroad settle for defeat, but Weston McKennie and Schalke did just enough to earn three points in a Bundesliga shootout.

McKennie started and went all 90 minutes in the midfield for Schalke, who took down Augsburg, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon. After conceding a two-goal lead on second half scores from Augsburg’s Caiuby and Michael Gregoritsch, Schalke finished the job on an 83rd-minute penalty kick from Daniel Caligiuri.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin started and went all 90 minutes as well, but came out on the losing end of a match against Everton. Newcastle conceded just one goal on the day as Wayne Rooney scored the game-winner after previously scoring the equalizing penalty kick in the Merseyside Derby over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga and Vitesse settled for a thrilling four-goal draw in Eredivisie play.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s action:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 1-0 loss to Everton on Wednesday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Wednesday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 3-1 win over Hannover on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-2 win over Augsburg on Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 2-2 draw with Willem II on Wednesday.