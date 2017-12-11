Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Jonathan Gonzalez, John Brooks and more

It wasn’t the best weekend for Americans Abroad as several endured tough matches spread throughout Europe and Mexico.
Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey missed a chance to claim a trophy over the weekend in a 2-1 loss to Jose Torres and Tigres. After storming through a majority of the Liga MX season, Gonzalez and co. squandered an early advantage and, ultimately, the league title. However, the opportunity for another trophy remains with an upcoming Copa MX clash with Omar Gonzalez’s Pachuca.
In Germany, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund fell to Werder Bremen, costing Peter Bosz his job, while John Brooks led the way in a scoreless draw between Wolfsburg and Hamburg. In third division action, Joe Gyau scored a goal while Caleb Stanko scored an unfortunate own goal in Bundesliga play.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
ENGLAND
PREMIER LEAGUE
DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 3-2 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.
Danny Williams entered as an 89th minute substitute in Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.
Geoff Cameron entered in the 75th minute of Stoke City’s 5-1 loss to Tottenham on Saturday.
Emerson Hyndman did not dress for Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday.
Luca de la Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham on Saturday.
Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Bristol City on Friday.
Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton on Saturday.
GERMANY
BUNDESLIGA
Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg on Saturday.
John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Caleb Stanko entered in the 78th minute and scored an OWN GOAL in Freiburg’s 4-3 win over FC Koln on Sunday.
Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.
Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen on Saturday.
Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw with FC Augsburg on Sunday.
2. BUNDESLIGA
Haji Wright did not dress in Sandhausen’s 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.
Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over Heidenheim on Saturday.
Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-0 loss to Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.
McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Sunday.
Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 1-1 draw with Kaiserslautern.
Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Nurnberg on Monday.
3. LIGA
Joe Gyau played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Sonnehof’s 4-1 win over Muenster.
SPAIN
LA LIGA
Shaq Moore started and played 45 minutes in Levante’s 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
PORTUGAL
PORTUGUESE LIGA
Keaton Parks dressed but did not play in Benfica’s 3-1 win over Estoril on Saturday.
MEXICO
LIGA MX
Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 80 minutes in Monterrey’s 2-1 loss to Tigres on Sunday.
Jose Torres dressed but did not play for Tigres on Sunday.
NETHERLANDS
EREDIVISIE
Matt Miazga and Vitesse’s match against Sparta was postponed.
Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior’s 2-1 loss to Zwolle on Saturday.
Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior on Saturday.
EERSTE DIVISIE
Andrija Novakovich played 65 minutes and missed a penalty kick in Telstar’s 0-0 draw with Emmen on Friday.
BELGIUM
JUPILER LEAGUE
Juan Pablo Torres dressed but did not play in KSC Lokeren’s 3-1 loss to Club Brugge on Sunday.
Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge on Sunday.
Kenny Saief entered as a 69th minute substitute in Gent’s 2-1 win over Kortrijk on Saturday.
DENMARK
DANISH SUEPR LEAGUE
Perry Kitchen and Randers face Midtjylland on Monday.
