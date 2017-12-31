Antonee Robinson’s assist helps Bolton to huge road win

20-year-old English American Antonee Robinson seems to have found a home with Bolton Wanderers, playing in 16 league matches this season.

The wingback helped his side to a huge 1-0 road win over Sheffield United on Saturday, chipping in an assist on the winning goal.

Robinson connected with Gary Madine in the 21st-minute for his second assist of the season. Madine finished from close range, giving Bolton their third win in the month of December.

Robinson, currently on-loan from Everton will look to continue helping Bolton who are sitting in the bottom three in the EFL Championship with 22 points.