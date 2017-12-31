Antonee Robinson’s assist helps Bolton to huge road win

20-year-old English American Antonee Robinson seems to have found a home with Bolton Wanderers, playing in 16 league matches this season.

The wingback helped his side to a huge 1-0 road win over Sheffield United on Saturday, chipping in an assist on the winning goal.

Robinson connected with Gary Madine in the 21st-minute for his second assist of the season. Madine finished from close range, giving Bolton their third win in the month of December.

Robinson, currently on-loan from Everton will look to continue helping Bolton who are sitting in the bottom three in the EFL Championship with 22 points.

    Before people get too excited Robinson hasn’t had a great season for Bolton. Squawka ranks him as the worst U21 defender in the Championship with -294 for the season. Whoscored has him a 6.85 which is 24th best LB (with more than 5 appearances) in the Championship which a little better. Both rankings rate his possession ability as his biggest weakness.

