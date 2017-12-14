Christian Pulisic named 2017 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year

As if there was any doubt, Christian Pulisic is the 2017 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star received a whopping 94 percent of the tabulated votes to become the youngest player to earn the honor in the award’s 34-year history. The previous record was held by Landon Donovan, who won it for the first time in 2003 at age 21.

Pulisic was far and away the USMNT’s biggest contributor in 2017, recording six goals and four assists throughout his nine appearances. In total, he was somehow involved in 13 of the 17 goals scored in matches in which he played.

On the club level, Pulisic rapidly rose as a key piece in Dortmund’s attack, elevating his role from spot starter to one of the club’s top players. He helped the team win the DFB-Pokal in the spring while recording three goals and three assists in 25 matches across all competitions for the club.

Pulisic beat out Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Jordan Morris for the award.