Christian Pulisic scores 89th minute winner as Dortmund beats Hoffenheim

It looked like Borussia Dortmund was going to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against TSG Hoffenheim. A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty cancelled out Mark Uth’s earlier opener, but then a 19-year-old American stepped in.

That’s Christian Pulisic beating Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann to a 50-50 ball, taking a brilliant touch around him, and then tapping the ball into the open net while leaping in the air. The USMNT standout has scored many goals for both his club and country, but few have been as spectacular or as timely as this one.

It was his second Bundesliga goal of the season and his first since scoring against Hamburg on Sepetmber 20.

