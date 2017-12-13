LAFC sends Edwards, Raitala to Impact in exchange for Ciman

Following Tuesday’s Expansion Draft, LAFC did some wheeling and dealing after all.

LAFC send Expansion Draft selections Raheem Edwards and Jukka Raitala to the Montreal Impact in exchange for Laurent Ciman on Tuesday afternoon. The move sees the club add a second starting-caliber centerback in a matter of days after previously trading for FC Dallas’ Walker Zimmerman.

“Laurent is a top defender who provides leadership and great distribution,” LAFC Head Coach Bob Bradley said. “His experience in the league and with the Belgian National Team will be invaluable as we build our club.”

Ciman earned a spot on the league’s Best XI team in 2015 in addition to winning Defender of the Year. In addition, the defender is a two-time MLS All-Star.

Edwards, meanwhile, swaps Canadian clubs after being selected from Toronto FC following an impressive season as a wingback. Raitala moves from the Columbus Crew to provide a fullback option.