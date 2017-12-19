RSL signs U.S. U-20 defender Aaron Herrera to Homegrown contract

Real Salt Lake keeps adding to its long list of Homegrown players.

On Friday RSL announced the club’s signing of Aaron Herrera, 20, who becomes the Claret and Cobalt’s 14th Homegrown Player after three years with the University of New Mexico.

The right back becomes the seventh active player on RSL’s roster produced by the club’s academy pipeline, joining Danilo Acosta, Justin Glad, Sebastian Saucedo, Brooks Lennon, Jose Hernandez and Jordan Allen.

“Aaron is another example of a player who developed under Martin Vasquez and Freddy Juarez at our Academy and put in the work to become professional. There are so many different paths those players have taken, but it just goes further to emphasize that there are so many different ways to successfully develop talents in this county,” General Manager Craig Waibel said in a club statement.

“We are extremely proud of Aaron for his accomplishments thus far and are excited to have him continue his career at the pro level with Real Salt Lake.”

Herrera was a fixture in Tab Ramos’ U-20 side, aiding the U.S. team to its first CONCACAF U-20 Championship and being one of five current RSL players to reach the quarterfinals in the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea this past summer.

